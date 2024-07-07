Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are this year's major winners, meaning Americans can go for the sweep at the 2024 Open Championship. Not since 1982 have all four majors been won by Americans, and outside of this trio, there are several qualified candidates to help notch this achievement. Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth are just some of the golfers looking to claim The Open 2024 and bring the Claret Jug back to the United States.

However, you'll find just four Americans among the top 10 golfers with the shortest 2024 Open Championship odds. Scheffler is the 5-1 favorite, followed by Irishman Rory McIlroy (13-2), DeChambeau (11-1), Schauffele (14-1) and Swede Ludvig Aberg (14-1). The British Open 2024 will tee off from Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland on Thursday, July 18.

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Open Championship: McIlroy (13-2), the 2014 Open Championship winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy's 10-year major championship drought is well documented, which made his mishaps down the stretch of the U.S. Open even more painful. He missed multiple putts within four feet in the final three holes, leading to a brutal runner-up finish.

It is going to be difficult for McIlroy to overcome those lingering emotions in the final major of the year, especially since the Open Championship brings its own unique pressure for the Northern Irishman. He has finished outside the top 40 in two of his last four appearances at this tournament, and he did not crack the top 10 at the Masters or PGA Championship earlier this season. McIlroy ranks outside the top 50 on the PGA Tour in GIR percentage, which is another reason why the model is fading him in this year's final major. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, a 24-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Rahm made his major debut as a professional at Royal Troon back in 2016 where he made the cut but finished 59th. Much has changed for the Spaniard since then as he's collected 20 pro wins, including two major championships, and he's also proven his mettle on links courses. He has three top-12 finishes over his last four British Open starts, including a runner-up last year and a third-place showing in 2021.

Rahm was 10-under par over the last three rounds of the 2023 Open Championship, which was the best score of any golfer over that stretch. This seems to be a theme as, in 2021, no golfer had a better last three rounds at The Open than Rahm's 12-under par. He just needs to bring that consistency in the opening round, but his recent results over the last year are encouraging. Over Rahm's last 14 worldwide starts, he has 11 top 10s, including a third-place finish in Nashville. He seems to be past that foot injury which caused him to withdraw from back-to-back events and is poised for another run up The Open leaderboard. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 Open Championship picks

2024 Open Championship odds, field

