The 2024 Open Championship will begin on Thursday at Royal Troon in Scotland and Brian Harman is the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year. Harman cruised to a six-shot victory at Royal Liverpool and now will try to become the first back-to-back winner since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008. However, he'll have to overcome a star-studded 2024 Open Championship field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his return to competitive golf after taking several weeks off following his win at the Travelers Championship. Scheffler is already a six-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, including a win at the Masters, and is the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 Open Championship odds.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. RThe 32-year-old became Japan's first-ever major champion when he won the 2021 Masters and a win at the Genesis Invitational earlier this year now makes him a nine-time PGA Tour winner.

Matsuyama is currently ranked No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking and he was solo-sixth in his last major championship appearance at the U.S. Open. He ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.283) and a buttery short game should help him out of tight spots at Royal Troon. Matsuyama ranks first in strokes gained: around-the-green (.819).

The model has also examined where Scheffler (+400) finishes at the 2024 Open Championship. The World No. 1 has the shortest odds to win The Open since Tiger Woods in 2009 (+250) and for good reason. He's the first golfer with six PGA Tour wins in a season before July since Arnold Palmer in 1962. Scheffler placed either first or second in eight of his last 10 tournaments this season, however, the two outliers just happen to be the last two majors.

After winning the 2024 Masters, Scheffler then placed eighth at the PGA Championship before finishing 41st at the U.S. Open. He bounced back from that U.S. Open result with a win the following week at the Travelers, which was his last start. His metrics indicate why he's the best player in the world as he ranks first in strokes gained: total, scoring average (adjusted) and birdie average. But of his 15 career professional victories, all have come in North America as he'll be seeking his first success on foreign soil at The Open 2024. The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler Open Championship picks here.

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Ludvig Aberg 9-1

Collin Morikawa 10-1

Xander Schauffele 13-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Jon Rahm 22-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Tom Kim 33-1

Wyndham Clark 33-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Hideki Maysuyama 40-1

Robert MacIntyre 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Justin Thomas 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Sahith Theegala 45-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Max Homa 50-1

Min Woo Lee 55-1

Dustin Johnson 55-1

Cameron Young 55-1

Dean Burmester 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Will Zalatoris 65-1

Corey Conners 65-1

Aaron Rai 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Byeong Hun An 70-1

Akshay Bhatia 75-1

Adam Scott 75-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 80-1

Patrick Reed 85-1

Justin Rose 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Davis Thompson 100-1

Abraham Ancer 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Mattieu Pavon 125-1

Si Woo Kim 125-1

Rickie Fowler 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Sebastian Soderberg 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Rasmus Højgaard 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Tiger Woods 150-1

John Catlin 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Tom McKibbin 150-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Harris English 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Keita Nakajima 175-1

Lucas Glover 175-1

Adrian Meronk 175-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Tom Huge 200-1

Victory Perez 200-1

Jordan Smith 200-1

Stephen Jaeger 200-1

Eric Cole 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Thorbjorn Olsen 200-1

Daniel Berger 200-1

Yannik Paul 200-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1