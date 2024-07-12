Scottie Scheffler will be the man to beat when the world's best golfers come together for the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club on July 18. The world No. 1 is having a spectacular season, as he has racked up 13 top-10 finishes and six wins. He won his second Masters earlier in May and closed out the month of June with a first-place finish at the Travelers Championship. Even though his best Open Championship finish was a T8 at Royal St. George's in 2021, Scheffler is the 15-4 favorite to win at Royal Troon in the 2024 Open Championship odds.

The Open Championship 2024 field is full of major winners, including Rory McIlroy (8-1), Xander Schauffele (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (12-1). Open Championship 2023 winner Brian Harman is a 60-1 longshot to defend the title. Before locking in any 2024 Open Championship picks or Scottie Scheffler props, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. The Englishman, who has made the cut all but once this season, has three top-10 finishes on the season including an impressive T3 at the Masters, so he has shown he can elevate his game on the major stage this season. He is also coming off of a solid solo 15 finish at the Travelers Championship, where he shot 67 or better in all four rounds.

Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 in three of his last four Open Championship starts, including a solo second at Royal Portrush in 2019 and a T4 at St. Andrews in 2021. He shot a 66 in the first round of 2023 Open, and he will aim for another strong start and a shot at his first career major victory.

The model has also examined where Scheffler finishes at the 2024 Open Championship. Scheffler has racked up six wins already this season, which includes his second major championship at the Masters in April. He's finished outside the top-10 just twice in 15 starts season and is coming off a victory at the Travelers Championship in his latest start.

He's been able to dominate the opposition thanks to his incredible ball striking. Scheffler enters the 2024 Open Championship ranked first in greens in regulation percentage (74.14%) and strokes gained: approach to green (1.485). He's also been effective on the green, ranking first in putting average (1.687) and 25th in putts per round (28,38). The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler Open Championship picks here.

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 15-4

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Jon Rahm 15-1

Viktor Hovland 15-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Cameron Smith 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Max Homa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Wyndham Clark 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Cameron Young 40-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Robert MacIntyre 75-1

Patrick Reed 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Abraham Ancer 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Daniel Berger 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Harris English 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Sergio Garcia 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Gary Woodland 200-1

Jason Kokrak 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Joel Dahmen 300-1

Jeunghun Wang 350-1

Denwit Boriboonsub 350-1