Scottie Scheffler enters the 2024 Open Championship as the 4-1 betting favorite, as you'd expect for someone who's finished either first or second in eight of his last 10 tournaments. However, the two events in which he didn't record a top-2 finish were both majors. That could certainly affect how one views Scheffler with Open Championship 2024 bets as the tournament begins on Thursday. Royal Troon in Scotland will host The Open 2024 as Scheffler will play his first event in four weeks.

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Spieth simply never has a poor British Open, having made the cut in all 10 of his starts there. Since making his Open debut in 2013, his cumulative score to par (-46) at the tournament is the best in golf, and just one other golfer is within 16 strokes of that score. Spieth also left Royal Troon on a high note when he last played there at the 2016 British Open as his final round score of 68 was bested by just three other players.

The three-time major winner has had up-and-down results on tour this season but he remains consistently elite with his driver. He ranks in the top 25 in strokes gained: off-the-tee, total driving, driving distance -- all drives and total driving efficiency. Success off the tee is paramount to success on links courses, but that's not all Spieth brings to the table. He ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in putting average, so combined with his event history, he's a longshot to get behind with Open Championship 2024 bets.

The model has also examined where Scheffler finishes at the 2024 Open Championship. The 28-year-old is already a 12-time PGA Tour winner and six of those victories have come during this incredible 2024 PGA Tour season. Scheffler won his second green jacket at the 2024 Masters and also had high-profile wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship.

He has entered 15 tournaments in 2024 and finished top 10 in 13 of those events. Now he'll head to Royal Troon looking to capture his third career major championship and he's regularly put himself in contention in grand slams. He's finished top 10 in 11 of his last 16 major championship starts but he has finished outside the top 20 in his last two appearances at the British Open. The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler Open Championship picks here.

How to make 2024 Open Championship picks

2024 Open Championship odds, field

