The Open Championship is the oldest tournament in golf, having first been held at Prestwick Golf Club in 1860. Now Royal Troon will have the honor of hosting the British Open for the 10th time in its illustrious history when it hosts the 2024 Open Championship beginning on Thursday. Scottie Scheffler has been the dominant force in golf this season, becoming the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1963 to capture six wins before the month of July.

Scheffler hasn't played since his win at the Travelers Championship last month but he's still the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 Open Championship odds. However, he'll face a deep and talented British Open field that also includes Rory McIlroy (8-1), Bryson DeChambeau (9-1), Ludvig Aberg (9-1) and Collin Morikawa (10-1).

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One surprise: Tyrrell Hatton, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. The 32-year-old Englishman recently captured his 11th career victory worldwide and he's currently ranked No. 23 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Now he'll head back to Royal Troon, where he finished a career-best t-5th in the Open Championship in 2016.

To date, that is Hatton's best finish in a major championship but he did add another top-10 in a major championship earlier this season at the 2024 Masters. Hatton shot four rounds of even par or better at Royal Troon in 2016 and he's also been top five in four of his last six starts worldwide.

The model has also examined where Scottie Scheffler (+400) finishes at the 2024 Open Championship. It's easy to see why the world No. 1 is the betting favorite to lift the Claret Jug since he has 13 top-10 finishes on his 2024 campaign. He has won six events this season, including his second Masters earlier this season.

Scheffler surprised golf fans when he finished T41 at the U.S. Open, his only finish of the season outside of the top 20. However, he rebounded with a runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship after Tom Kim bested him by one stroke in a playoff. He enters the British Open 2024 leading the PGA Tour in multiple categories including total strokes gained (2.760), scoring average (67.78), birdie average (4.98) and putting average (1.687). The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler Open Championship picks here.

How to make 2024 Open Championship picks

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Ludvig Aberg 9-1

Collin Morikawa 10-1

Xander Schauffele 13-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Jon Rahm 22-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Tom Kim 33-1

Wyndham Clark 33-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Hideki Maysuyama 40-1

Robert MacIntyre 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Justin Thomas 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Sahith Theegala 45-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Max Homa 50-1

Min Woo Lee 55-1

Dustin Johnson 55-1

Cameron Young 55-1

Dean Burmester 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Will Zalatoris 65-1

Corey Conners 65-1

Aaron Rai 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Byeong Hun An 70-1

Akshay Bhatia 75-1

Adam Scott 75-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 80-1

Patrick Reed 85-1

Justin Rose 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Davis Thompson 100-1

Abraham Ancer 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Mattieu Pavon 125-1

Si Woo Kim 125-1

Rickie Fowler 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Sebastian Soderberg 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Rasmus Højgaard 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Tiger Woods 150-1

John Catlin 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Tom McKibbin 150-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Harris English 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Keita Nakajima 175-1

Lucas Glover 175-1

Adrian Meronk 175-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Tom Huge 200-1

Victory Perez 200-1

Jordan Smith 200-1

Stephen Jaeger 200-1

Eric Cole 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Thorbjorn Olsen 200-1

Daniel Berger 200-1

Yannik Paul 200-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1