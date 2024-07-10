Scottie Scheffler has quickly made a name for himself since joining the PGA Tour in 2020. He's recorded 12 victories on tour, including six in 2024. He won his second major championship at the Masters in April and he'll enter the 2024 Open Championship as the betting favorite. According to the latest 2024 Open Championship odds, Scheffler is the 5-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $500). The No. 1 ranked player in the world is followed by Rory McIlroy (13-2) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1) on the PGA odds board. This year's British Open begins on Thursday, July 18, from Royal Troon in Scotland.

Other top contenders in the Open Championship 2024 field include Xander Schauffele (14-1), Ludvig Aberg (14-1), Viktor Hovland (16-1) and Collin Morikawa (18-1).

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise: Morikawa, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Morikawa won the British Open in his debut at the major in 2021, which was his second major win after emerging at the 2020 PGA Championship. He's cemented his status as someone who elevates his game in the biggest of tournaments as over his last 17 starts at majors, he has more finishes inside the top 10 (nine) than outside of it (eight). He's been in contention at all three majors this season, with top-5 finishes at the Masters and PGA Championship, in addition to a 14th place at the U.S. Open.

Morikawa has arguably been the hottest player on tour, outside of Scheffler, over the last three months. His worst finish over his last eight individual events is 16th place, and half of those eight starts have resulted in top 5s. With top-five rankings in strokes gained: total, driving accuracy percentage, putting average and scoring average (adjusted), Morikawa has no major holes in his game. Few have the combination of recent success on tour, strong metrics and a winning history at this major, so Morikawa is a steal at his current odds for The Open 2024 bets.

The model has also examined where Scheffler finishes at the 2024 Open Championship. Scheffler has racked up six wins already this season, which includes his second major championship at the Masters in April. He's finished outside the top-10 just twice in 15 starts season and is coming off a victory at the Travelers Championship in his latest start.

He's been able to dominate the opposition thanks to his incredible ball striking. Scheffler enters the 2024 Open Championship ranked first in greens in regulation percentage (74.14%) and strokes gained: approach to green (1.485). He's also been effective on the green, ranking first in putting average (1.687) and 25th in putts per round (28,38). The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler Open Championship picks here.

How to make 2024 Open Championship picks

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 15-4

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Jon Rahm 15-1

Viktor Hovland 15-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Cameron Smith 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Max Homa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Wyndham Clark 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Cameron Young 40-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Robert MacIntyre 75-1

Patrick Reed 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Abraham Ancer 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Daniel Berger 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Harris English 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Sergio Garcia 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Gary Woodland 200-1

Jason Kokrak 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Joel Dahmen 300-1

Jeunghun Wang 350-1

Denwit Boriboonsub 350-1