No matter what happens over the rest of the 2024 PGA Tour season, Scottie Scheffler will enter the FedEx Cup Playoffs atop the wins leaderboard. He enters the 2024 Open Championship with six victories, while no other player has more than two. Scheffler isn't just content with a half-dozen wins as picking up another at The Open 2024 would be meaningful in many ways. It would be another major championship to his count, but it would also be Scheffler's first victory on foreign soil, as his 15 pro wins have all come in North America.

The British Open 2024 begins on Thursday, July 18 from Royal Troon in Scotland. Scheffler is the 15-4 favorite per the latest Open Championship 2024 odds. Rory McIlroy follows at 8-1, Xander Schauffele is at 10-1 and Bryson DeChambeau is at 12-1 to win back-to-back major championships.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise: Collin Morikawa, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. The 27-year-old is already a six-time PGA Tour winner with two major championships to his name, winning the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park and the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George's.

Morikawa went on to miss the cut in his next two British Open appearances but he's playing incredible golf heading towards Royal Troon. He's finished T-16 or better in each of his last eight PGA Tour starts and is up to No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He was T-3 at the Masters, T-4 at the PGA Championship and T-14 at the U.S. Open and he's got a chance to be a serious factor at the 2024 Open Championship.

The model has also examined where Scheffler finishes. Over his last 10 starts, the World No. 1 has six victories and two runners-up. However, the pair of finishes outside the top two over that stretch have notably come at major tournaments as he placed eighth at the PGA Championship and then 41st at the U.S. Open. Now, Scheffler is entering the 2024 British Open, and this is the only major he's never had a top-5 finish at, as eighth in 2021 was his best result.

As great as he's been in previous years, Scheffler wasn't in the kind of form back then as he is today as he's head and shoulders above the rest of the PGA Tour in terms of metrics. He ranks first in SG: total, SG: tee-to-green and SG: approach the green, in addition to topping the tour in GIR percentage and putting average. Over his three career British Open starts, he's shot par or better in three rounds in each tournament, so he'll be looking for a bit more consistency with four strong rounds when play tees off on July 18.

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 15-4

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Jon Rahm 15-1

Viktor Hovland 15-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Cameron Smith 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Max Homa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Wyndham Clark 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Cameron Young 40-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Robert MacIntyre 75-1

Patrick Reed 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Abraham Ancer 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Daniel Berger 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Harris English 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Sergio Garcia 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Gary Woodland 200-1

Jason Kokrak 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Joel Dahmen 300-1

Jeunghun Wang 350-1

Denwit Boriboonsub 350-1