Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas are all owners of two major titles. But entering the 2024 Open Championship, none of them even have a top-five finish at the British Open. Golfers that routinely dominate in the states have struggled at the links courses that the United Kingdom offers. Thomas has particularly struggled in the U.K. as six of his seven starts at this major have seen him finish 40th or worse. His British Open debut came in 2016 when he finished in 53rd place at Royal Troon, and the Scottish course will also host the Open Championship 2024 beginning on July 18.

With this kind of major history, Thomas is a 35-1 longshot, while the World No. 1 in Scheffler is the 15-4 favorite in the latest 2024 Open Championship odds. Rory McIlroy, who won the British Open a decade ago, is 8-1. PGA champion Xander Schauffele is at 10-1, while DeChambeau, the U.S. Open champion, is at 12-1.

One major surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Fleetwood is in his best form of the season as he's improved his finish in each of his last four starts. Those last four have all placed him in the top 25, and he has three straight top-20s at signature/major tournaments. Fleetwood finished 16th in his last major start at the U.S. Open, and he placed third at the 2024 Masters, which is his best-ever finish across eight starts at Augusta National.

Additionally, Fleetwood has shown he's quite comfortable on links courses like what the United Kingdom offers. Four of his last five British Opens have seen him finish in the top 12, and he's also had lots of success at the Genesis Scottish Open, another tournament which is traditionally held on links courses. He placed sixth at the Scottish Open last year, and was fourth in 2022 at the event. The Englishman certainly feels at home on British soil and shouldn't be overlooked to capture his first major win at the Open Championship 2024.

The model has also examined where Scheffler finishes. The 28-year-old has six victories, plus two runners-up, over his last 10 starts, and leads the PGA Tour in multiple statistics, including total strokes gained and scoring average. He collected those six wins before the month of July, becoming just the sixth golfer in PGA Tour history to accomplish that feat. However, Scheffler finished 41st at the U.S. Open, which was his worst finish over his last nine major starts, and he's finished outside the top 20 in each of his last two British Open starts.

While he has a pair of career major victories, none of those have come outside of Augusta National, though it's not like Scheffler hasn't been competitive outside of the Masters. He has an astounding 11 top-10 finishes over his last 16 major starts, including half of his last six major tournaments resulting in top-3 finishes. His best-ever finish at the British Open was an eighth place in his debut there in 2021, and he followed that up with a 21st-place finish (2022) and then a 23rd-place finish (2023). The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler Open Championship picks here.

2024 Open Championship odds, field

