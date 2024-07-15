The final major championship on the year is slated for this week, with the 2024 Open Championship set to get underway on Thursday at Royal Troon Golf Club. The British Open field will be competing for a total purse of $17 million, with the winner' share listed at $3.1 million. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has six outright wins this year, is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Open Championship odds. Other top contenders in the Open Championship field include Rory McIlroy (8-1), Bryson DeChambeau (9-1), Ludvig Aberg (9-1), Collin Morikawa (10-1), Xander Schauffele (13-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (20-1).

Defending champion Brian Harman is listed as a 60-1 longshot. Should you back one of the favorites this week in One and Done pools, or will one of the British Open sleepers like Will Zalatoris (65-1) or Aaron Rai (65-1) prevail? Before locking in your 2024 Open Championship one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has his sights on the 2024 Open Championship and just revealed his optimal One and Done picks. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's British Open 2024 one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 British Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top OAD picks this week is Collin Morikawa. The 27-year-old is one of the top major championship golfers of his generation, and already has one Open Championship title on his resume. Morikawa is on a current run of 10-straight top-25 finishes, which has included five top-fives.

In his most recent outing at the Genesis Scottish Open, Morikawa looked to be in top form, finishing T4, going under par in all four rounds. The former Cal standout enters the Open Championship ranked near the top of the PGA Tour in several key metrics. He is currently fifth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.372), eighth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.221), 12th in strokes gained around-the-green (0.386), and 16th in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.495). You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Open Championship 2024 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2024 Open Championship one and done picks who has a long track record of success against elite competition. This multiple time PGA Tour winner has the ability to win any tournament he enters, and is one of the most talented golfers in this field. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's British Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the the British Open 2024, and which golfers should you target for your one and done picks this week at Royal Troon Golf Club? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Open Championship 2024 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who has nailed seven outright winners in 2024, and find out.