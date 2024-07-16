Building the perfect PGA DFS strategy for the 2024 Open Championship will certainly be a difficult task as play begins on Thursday. With golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau in the PGA DFS player pool, it's hard to determine which one to include in your 2024 Open Championship PGA DFS lineups. Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked player in the world and he's already secured six wins and 13 top-10 finishes this season. He's coming off a victory at the Travelers Championship in June and he enters the final major of the year ranked first in scoring average (67.78), birdie average (4.98) and strokes gained: total (2.760).

Should Scheffler be part of your PGA DFS lineups for the 2024 Open Championship, or should you roster a lower-priced player like Brian Harman, who's the defending British Open champion?

Last week at the Scottish Open, Collin Morikawa secured a T-4 finish after shooting 14-under par.

Top 2024 Open Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Open Championship 2024 is Hideki Matsuyama at $8,500 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. The 32-year-old Japanese superstar is an 18-time winner worldwide, including nine PGA Tour wins and a major championship at the 2021 Masters.

He's also been playing some impressive golf in recent weeks, finishing T-8 or better in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. That impressive stretch includes a sixth-place showing at the U.S. Open. Matsuyama enters the final major of the year ranked second in scrambling (68.90%), seventh in strokes gained: total (1.283), and 31st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.365), making him a solid building block for PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Sungjae Im at $6,900 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Im enters this week's event full of confidence after finishing T-12 or better in seven of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour.

The 26-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at Royal Troon. In fact, Im is currently ranked 13th in birdie average (4.28), 22nd in putts per round (28.35) and 28th in one-putt percentage (42.15%). Those impressive stats, coupled with his recent success, make Im a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 Open Championship DFS lineups

