With a victory last week at the John Deere Classic, Davis Thompson clinched his spot in the 2024 Open Championship. It will be the first British Open for the 2021 SEC Player of the Year. Others set to make their debuts in this tournament as part of the Open Championship 2024 field include Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia and Stephan Jäger. Meanwhile, several British Open veterans looking to hoist the Claret Jug for the first time include Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

The same goes for Scottie Scheffler, who is the 15-4 favorite in the 2024 Open Championship odds, despite never placing better than eighth at the major. Rory McIlroy, who won this event a decade ago, has 8-1 odds, with Xander Schauffele at 10-1. The Open 2024 will tee off on Thursday, July 18, from Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Before making any 2024 Open Championship picks or bets, you need to see the Open Championship 2024 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

One shocker from McDonald: The expert is fading Collin Morikawa (18-1), who is priced too short to back in such a deep and talented field. That 2021 British Open win seems like so long ago for Morikawa considering his ensuing struggles on links courses. He shot over the par at both of the last two Opens, in addition to missing the cut at the 2022 Scottish Open. Thus, over his last six rounds in the U.K. Morikawa's failed to break par in five of them.

He's coming off a 14th-place tie at the U.S. Open, but that's tied for his worst finish at the major since 2020. "The Open has been a struggle for Morikawa outside his victory in 2021. He missed the cut in both 2022 and 2023 and the results haven't been much better at the Scottish Open where his best finish is T-71," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

On the other hand, McDonald is high on the chances of Brooks Koepka. He's been dominant on his pro tour this year, shooting par or better in 11 of his last 12 rounds entering Valderrama. That consistency just hasn't carried over to the majors where Koepka has a 45th-place, plus a pair of 26th-place finishes this year. However, The Open is unlike any of those three previous majors as it takes place on a links course which has a putting surface that plays more to Koepka's strengths.

Outside of his putter, Koepka has been on point at majors this year with ball striking from tee to green. The same goes for his ball-striking on his pro tour, as Koepka ranks among the top 12 in driving distance and greens in regulation percentage. McDonald sees the absence of firm and fast greens at Royal Troon as being beneficial to someone like Koepka who has struggled with a putter at times. "With his usual gamer back in the bag, the American should find some solace on the slower surfaces at Royal Troon. His Open résumé is sneaky good with four top 10s in his last seven showings," McDonald said. See who else to back here.

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 15-4

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Jon Rahm 15-1

Viktor Hovland 15-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Cameron Smith 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Max Homa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Wyndham Clark 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Cameron Young 40-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Robert MacIntyre 75-1

Patrick Reed 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Abraham Ancer 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Daniel Berger 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Harris English 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Sergio Garcia 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Gary Woodland 200-1

Jason Kokrak 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Joel Dahmen 300-1

Jeunghun Wang 350-1

Denwit Boriboonsub 350-1