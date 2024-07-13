The Open Championship is the only of the four majors consistently played outside of the United States and the international talent have seemingly taken pride in that and often excelled on the stage. Since 2010, eight of the last 13 Open Championship winners have been born outside the United States. That's two more winners than any of the other three majors since 2010. The 2024 Open Championship tees off from Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland beginning on Thursday, July 18, so should you choose a non-American-born player as your winner in 2024 Open Championship bets?

Brian Harman, from Savannah, Georgia, won last year's Open Championship after Australian Cameron Smith won in 2022. Harman is a 60-1 longshot and Smith is at 22-1 in the latest 2024 Open Championship odds, so should you include either to win the Open Championship 2024? Scottie Scheffler is the 15-4 favorite followed by Rory McIlroy (8-1) and Xander Schauffele (10-1). Before making any 2024 Open Championship picks or bets, you need to see the Open Championship 2024 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2024 Open Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2024 Open Championship expert picks

One shocker from McDonald: The expert is fading Collin Morikawa (18-1), who is priced too short to back in such a deep and talented field. Morikawa has been playing well this season, securing six top-10 finishes across 16 events. He secured a T-3 finish at the Masters in April and followed that up with a T-4 finish at the PGA Championship in May.

However, Morikawa has not won a PGA Tour event this year and he's recorded just one victory since 2021. McDonald also notes that Morikawa has struggled at the Open Championship in recent years, a big reason why he's shying away from the two-time major champion at Royal Troon. "He missed the cut in both 2022 and 2023 and the results haven't been much better at the Scottish Open where his best finish is T-71," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

On the other hand, McDonald loves the value on Brooks Koepka (18-1). The five-time major winner has struggled in his first three majors of the season, finishing no better than 26th in either of them, but he has made the cut and finished all three of the previous majors this season. Entering this year, Koepka had at least one top-five finish in a major in seven of the last eight years (not including the pandemic altering 2020), so his resume stands up with anyone in the 2024 Open Championship field while competing in the most high-pressure stages in the sport.

Koepka has finished in the top 10 in four of his last seven Open Championship events. Although he's never won an Open Championship, that can add to his motivation and focus as it's one of two major titles he hasn't won. The 34-year-old has plenty of years left to play golf if he wants and joining the club of only five players who have completed the golf grand slam is certainly a realistic possibility for Koepka. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 Open Championship golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the Open Championship 2024 and also has selected a longshot who's priced well over 25-1. This golfer "continues to drive the ball as well as ever and has gained strokes in three straight tournaments for the first time all season." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Open Championship, and which golfer in the Open Championship 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than 25-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for Open Championship 2024, all from the expert who has given out numerous winners already this year.

2024 Open Championship odds, field

See full the Open Championship 2024 picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 15-4

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Jon Rahm 15-1

Viktor Hovland 15-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Cameron Smith 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Max Homa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Wyndham Clark 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Cameron Young 40-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Robert MacIntyre 75-1

Patrick Reed 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Abraham Ancer 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Daniel Berger 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Harris English 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Sergio Garcia 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Gary Woodland 200-1

Jason Kokrak 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Joel Dahmen 300-1

Jeunghun Wang 350-1

Denwit Boriboonsub 350-1