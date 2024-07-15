The 2024 Open Championship will begin at Royal Troon on Thursday, July 18, and Tiger Woods will be in the British Open field looking to recapture the magic once again. Woods finished 60th at the Masters and missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, and the only other event he's played this season is the Genesis Invitational (which he hosts). Now Woods will take on Royal Troon, where he finished T-24th in 1997, T-9th in 2004 and was unable to participate in 2016 because of a back injury.

The 15-time major champion and three-time British Open winner is a 125-1 longshot in the 2024 Open Championship odds. Scottie Scheffler, who is putting in a Tiger-like season with six wins and 13 top 10s already, is the 15-4 favorite despite taking nearly a month off from competitive golf. Before making any 2024 Open Championship picks or bets, you need to see the Open Championship 2024 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Top 2024 Open Championship expert picks

One shocker from McDonald: The expert is fading Collin Morikawa (18-1), who is priced too short to back in such a deep and talented field. The expert acknowledges that the 2021 Open Championship winner has played well this season, racking up six top-10 finishes including two in his last four starts. He also ranks first overall on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy (78.27%) and sixth in total strokes gained (1.304).

However, Morikawa hasn't fared well at this event outside of his one win and missed the cut at the Open Championship in both 2022 and 2023."At this price, Morikawa is a no-go for me," McDonald told SportsLine.

On the other hand, McDonald loves the value on Brooks Koepka at 18-1. The 34-year-old has become one of golf's ultimate gamers, playing his best in major championships and other marquee events. He's a three-time PGA Championship winner and a two-time U.S. Open winner, and his five major championships total will be the third-most of any player in the 2024 Open Championship field behind Woods and six-time major championship winner Phil Mickelson (150-1).

Koepka hasn't quite gotten what he'd hoped out of his major championship season, making the cut all three times but finishing outside the top 25 in each tournament. However, he did score his 20th career professional victory earlier this season in Singapore and he's had four top-10 finishes in the Open Championship. He's also finished T-12 or better in six of his 12 starts worldwide this year.

How to make 2024 Open Championship golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the Open Championship 2024 and also has selected a longshot who's priced well over 25-1. This golfer "continues to drive the ball as well as ever and has gained strokes in three straight tournaments for the first time all season."

2024 Open Championship odds, field

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 15-4

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Jon Rahm 15-1

Viktor Hovland 15-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Cameron Smith 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Max Homa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Wyndham Clark 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Cameron Young 40-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Robert MacIntyre 75-1

Patrick Reed 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Abraham Ancer 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Daniel Berger 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Harris English 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Sergio Garcia 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Gary Woodland 200-1

Jason Kokrak 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Joel Dahmen 300-1

Jeunghun Wang 350-1

Denwit Boriboonsub 350-1