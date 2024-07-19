Europeans dominate the top of the 2024 Open Championship leaderboard entering the weekend with Ireland's Shane Lowry leading the way at 7-under-par. The 2019 Open champion owns a two-stroke lead over Englishmen Justin Rose and Daniel Brown, with the latter dropping a spot after being the Round 1 leader. Scottie Scheffler, who entered the British Open 2024 as the favorite, sits five strokes back at 2-under-par, but he's just one of three golfers in The Open 2024 field to shoot under par in both rounds.

Lowry is the +185 favorite in the latest 2024 Open Championship odds, with Scheffler not too far behind at +330. Rose, who made his British Open debut in 1998, is at +650, while PGA champion Xander Schauffele comes in at +1000. Just 10 players enter the 2024 British Open weekend under par as there are only two rounds of major championship golf left this year.

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Open Championship over the weekend: Lowry (+185), the favorite and current leader, stumbles and fails to hold on for the victory. Despite his play thus far, and winning the 2019 British Open, this tournament has actually been where Lowry has struggled the most amongst the four majors. He has more missed cuts at The Open than any other major, despite competing in it the second-fewest times. He missed the cut at last year's Open Championship, while Royal Troon got the best of him in his last appearance here, also missing the cut in 2016.

The Irishman also hasn't recently proven that he can hold on for a tournament win as that 2019 Open win remains his last individual event win on the PGA Tour. He's a phenomenal ball-striker, but a golfer is only as good as his putter, and that has frequently let Lowry down. He ranks outside the top 100 on tour in strokes gained: putting, total putting and overall putting average. Those deficiencies are bound to catch up to him at some point, and the model sees this weekend as when they will do so. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Corey Conners, a +3000 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Conners finished ninth in his last major start at the U.S. Open and then placed in the top 10 last week at the Scottish Open, so he entered this tournament with confidence. That was evident through the first two rounds as he's just one of seven players to shoot par or better on both days.

The Canadian's iron play is elite as he ranks among the top 10 on tour in SG: tee-to-green, SG: approach the green and greens in regulation. Those strengths are especially important this week with the tiny greens that are surrounded by bunkers that Royal Troon offers. It was just two years ago at The Open that Conners shot 2-under-par through the first two rounds before then shooting 6-under-par over the last two rounds, so his ability to improve as this major goes on make him a longshot to jump on with Open Championship 2024 bets. See who else to back here.

