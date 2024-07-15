Players will get their last shot at major tournament glory this year when play begins on Thursday in the year's final major, the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon in South Ayrshire, Scotland. In the first major of the year, Scottie Scheffler validated his spot as the No. 1 player in the world by winning the Masters. In May, Xander Schauffele captured his first career major title by winning the PGA Championship. And then last month Bryson DeChambeau got up-and-down from a difficult bunker on the 72nd hole to win the U.S. Open for a second time.

This week Scheffler is the +450 favorite in the Open Championship odds. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the +750 second choice in the odds among the 158 Open Championship players. Schauffele (+1100), Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg (+1400), former Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa (+1400) and DeChambeau (+1400) round out the top six on the PGA odds board this week. Before locking in any 2024 Open Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 51-36-5 and returning 11.93 units over that span. That's a $1,193 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 Open Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Tommy Fleetwood, even though he is ranked No. 12 in the world. Listed at +2200 in the Open Championship odds, Fleetwood has three top-10 and eight top-25 finishes in 15 PGA Tour events this year. He is coming off a 34th place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open last week.

In 141 career PGA Tour events, Fleetwood has never won. His best finish is second, five times. "There's no chance I'm putting money on Tommy Fleetwood at +2200," Nejad told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Nejad is high on Collin Morikawa, who is listed as high at +1600. No. 4 in the FedEx Cup standings, Morikawa has one runner-up, seven top-10 and 13 top-25 finishes this year. He is coming off an excellent tie for fourth at the Scottish Open.

Nejad likes that Morikawa is proven at links-style golf. Three years ago he won the Open Championship at Royal St. George's. "I think the strategy required by this course fits his style quite well," Nejad told SportsLine. See which other players to back at SportsLine.

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +750

Xander Schauffele +1100

Ludvig Aberg +1400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Jon Rahm +2200

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Viktor Hovland +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Brooks Koepka +3500

Tony Finau +4000

Tom Kim +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Cameron Smith +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sungjae Im +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Adam Scott +5500

Wyndham Clark +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Justin Thomas +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Corey Conners +7000

Jordan Spieth +8000

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Max Homa +10000

Jason Day +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Sam Burns +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Nicolai Hojgaard +11000

Dustin Johnson +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Dean Burmester +12000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Justin Rose +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

Rickie Fowler +17000

Keegan Bradley +17000

Abraham Ancer +17000

Will Zalatoris +17000

Tom McKibbin +17000

Victor Perez +20000

Tom Hoge +20000

Tiger Woods +20000

Romain Langasque +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Adrian Meronk +20000

Harris English +20000

Matthieu Pavon +20000

Thorbjorn Olesen +25000

Padraig Harrington +25000

Matt Wallace +25000

Kurt Kitayama +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Ewen Ferguson +25000

Billy Horschel +25000

Matteo Manassero +25000

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Adam Hadwin +25000

Jordan Smith +30000

Sebastian Soderberg +30000

Matthew Southgate +30000

Eric Cole +30000

Phil Mickelson +35000

Nick Taylor +35000

Matthew Jordan +35000

C.T. Pan +35000

Stephan Jaeger +35000

Maverick McNealy +35000

Laurie Canter +35000

Brendon Todd +35000

Ben Griffin +35000

Austin Eckroat +35000

Richard Mansell +35000

Guido Migliozzi +40000

Gary Woodland + 40000

Francesco Molinari +40000

Emiliano Grillo +40000

Chris Kirk +40000

Alexander Bjork +40000

Henrik Stenson +40000

Taylor Moore +40000

Sam Horsfield +40000

Ryo Hisatsune +40000

Lucas Glover +40000

Keita Nakajima +40000

John Catlin +40000

David Puig +40000

Yannik Paul +50000

Thriston Lawrence +50000

Joost Luiten +50000

Gordon Sargent +50000

Rikuya Hoshino +60000

Stewart Cink +70000

Sami Valimaki +70000

Marcel Siem + 70000

Dominic Clemons +70000

Zach Johnson +100000

Yuto Katsuragawa +100000

Younghan Song +100000

Shubhankar Sharma +100000

Sean Crocker +100000

Santiago De la Fuente +100000

Jorge Campillo +100000

Joe Dean +100000

Jesper Svensson +100000

Dan Bradbury +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Tommy Morrison +100000

Calum Scott +100000

Ernie Els +150000

Vincent Norrman +150000

Sam Hutsby +150000

Daniel Brown +150000

Jacob Skov Olesen +150000

Nacho Elvira +200000

Minkyu Kim +200000

Luis Masaveu +200000

Kazuma Kobori 200000

Ryosuke Kinoshita +250000

Ryan Van Velzen +250000

Mason Andersen +250000

Jasper Stubbs +250000

Jaime Montojo +250000

Jack McDonald +250000

Gun Taek Koh +250000

Elvis Smylie +250000

Daniel Hillier +250000

Angel Hidalgo +250000

Andy Ogletree +250000

Altin Van Der Merwe +250000

Matthew Dodd-Berry +250000

Liam Nolan +250000

Denwit Boriboonsub +250000

Alex Cejka +250000

Michael Hendry +250000

John Daly +500000

Darren Clarke +500000

Masahiro Kawamura +500000

Justin Leonard +500000

Jeunghun Wang +500000

Darren Fichardt +500000

Charlie Lindh +500000

Aguri Iwasaki +500000

Todd Hamilton +500000