The second major of the year tees off Thursday from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, the 2024 PGA Championship. It's the first time the PGA Championship has been played at Valhalla Golf Club since 2014 and the PGA DFS player pool is filled with the top golfers in the world. With options such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Ludvig Aberg to consider when making 2024 PGA Championship DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, which stars must you include in PGA DFS picks and which can be left off?

Scheffler hasn't competed since winning the RBC Heritage on April 21 after winning the Masters the week before. He and his wife welcomed a child last week and the world's No. 1 golfer is expected to compete in the 2024 PGA Championship. Now that PGA DFS players don't have to worry about Scheffler leaving a major early to be with his wife during childbirth, should you include Scheffler in PGA DFS lineups for the PGA Championship 2024? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 PGA Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice, and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Two weeks at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, McClure included Alex Noren among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Noren secured a third-place finish, returning 86 points on DraftKings and 92.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2024 PGA Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy, and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the PGA Championship 2024.

Top 2024 PGA Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2024 PGA Championship: Jon Rahm at $11,400 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel. Rahm had a disappointing showing at the 2024 Masters, finishing T-45 and barely making the cut after the opening two rounds. He shot no better than a 72 in any of his four rounds. But the 29-year-old with 11 PGA Tour events over 152 tournaments before joining LIV is a much stronger golfer than that one major tournament showed.

Rahm won four PGA Tour events last year, including the 2023 Masters. He's won a major in two of the last three years, taking the U.S. Open in 2021 as well. Rahm has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five majors with six top-five major finishes since 2018. He was sixth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained last year and ranked third in birdie average and scoring average. His poor Masters was an outlier and McClure expects a vintage showing from Rahm at the 2024 PGA Championship.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny McCarthy ($6,300 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel), who finished T-6 at the Wells Fargo Championship last weekend. He recently finished second at the Valero Texas Open on April 7. McCarthy is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory despite finishing as the co-leader after 72 holes twice. He lost to Akshay Bhatia in a playoff at the Valero Texas Open this year and to Viktor Hovland in a playoff at the Memorial Tournament last year.

McCarthy finished in the top 25 in four of 12 events this season though, so he can provide depth to PGA Championship DFS picks with a chance at a higher return at a cheaper price tag. McCarthy's putter has separated himself from others on the PGA Tour this season and could help him finish toward the top of the 2024 PGA Championship leaderboard as he ranks third in both strokes gained: putting and one-putt percentage, sixth in putting average and first in putts per round on the PGA Tour this year. McCarthy made the cut in each of his last four PGA Championships, so McClure likes the 31-year-old to fill 2024 PGA Championship DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 PGA Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the PGA Championship 2024, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2024 PGA Championship DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.