Valhalla Golf Club hosted the PGA Championship in 1996, 2000 and 2014. It also hosted the Ryder Cup in 2008, with the United States beating Europe 16.5 to 11.5. Now, this Jack Nicklaus design will take center stage once again as it hosts the 2024 PGA Championship beginning on Thursday. There are 156 players in the 2024 PGA Championship field, including 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Woods made the cut at the Masters for a record-breaking 24th time, but the taxing walk at Augusta eventually took its toll. Can you expect any production out of Woods at Valhalla, where he won in 2000, as you finalize your 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf lineups?

What other stars and dark-horses are worth moving up your 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings? Before making any 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks, you have to see the PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2024 PGA Championship. Cohen's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2024 PGA Championship expert picks

For the PGA Championship 2024, Cohen is backing the 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark (+1600). He has won three times in less than a year and risen to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he's still regularly left out of conversations about the best players.

After earning his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour and grinding to keep his status, Clark broke through with a victory at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. Roughly six weeks later, he added his first major title at the U.S. Open and added a third victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. He's second in the FedEx Cup standings and is a clear threat to add a second major championship at Valhalla.

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Patrick Cantlay at +2200. The 32-year-old is currently ranked eighth in the world and an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, but he hasn't been able to flip the switch in a major championship regularly.

Cantlay has only finished top-10 four times in 28 career major championship starts and been outside the top 20 in five of his seven career starts at the PGA Championship. He's only had two top-10s in nine starts on the PGA Tour in 2024 and is a player to avoid at his current pricing. See all of Cohen's PGA Championship picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 PGA Championship Fantasy golf lineups

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks, including a triple-digit longshot who "performed above average in all statistical categories" at this event last year and could help spice up your Fantasy golf lineups. See who it is, and get all of Cohen's fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins PGA Championship 2024, and who are the top players to target for your PGA fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's fantasy golf rankings, all from the fantasy expert who has called seven outright winners since 2022, and find out.