World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will try to maintain his torrid pace when he heads to Valhalla Golf Club for the 2024 PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday, May 16. Scheffler won the Masters in April before notching his fourth win in five tournaments when he won the RBC Heritage. The last two PGA champions at Valhalla were No. 1 in the rankings, as Rory McIlroy won in 2014 and Tiger Woods won in 2000. Scheffler is the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 PGA Championship odds, sitting ahead of McIlroy (6-1) and defending champion Brooks Koepka (10-1).

Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele are close behind at 12-1 in the 2024 PGA Championship field. Which golfers should you target with your 2024 PGA Championship picks? Before locking in any 2024 PGA Championship picks of your own, entering PGA DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel, or finalizing PGA Championship props and PGA Championship Pick Six entries, be sure to see the 2024 PGA Championship golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend and hit the Masters three straight years. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka, a three-time PGA champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Koepka has five major tournament wins on his resume and a reputation for elevating his level of play in big events. However, his last two major starts haven't gone well as he was 45th at the Masters, which followed a 64th-place finish at last year's Open Championship. He's failed to shoot par in each of his last seven rounds at major tournaments.

After notching three tournament wins in 2023, including last year's PGA Championship, it has been tough sledding for Koepka in 2024. He has no victories, or even top-fives, and across his six starts, he has three times as many finishes outside the top 25 (three) as he has inside the top 10 (one). He played Valhalla at the 2014 PGA Championship and finished in a tie for 15th place, but that placement ranks just eighth out of his 11 career PGA Championship starts. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 30-year-old finished tied for fourth at last year's PGA Championship, finishing just six strokes behind Koepka. He is four years removed from his first major championship at the 2020 U.S. Open, when he finished six strokes ahead of runner-up Matthew Wolff.

DeChambeau was at the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes at Augusta National last month before ultimately finishing tied for sixth place. He has finished fourth twice at this event (2020 and 2023) and now has five top-eight finishes at major tournaments in his career. The eight-time winner on the PGA Tour can drive the ball further than anyone else in the sport, so he has the tools needed to win another major. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 PGA Championship picks

2024 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +600

Brooks Koepka +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Jon Rahm +1400

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Cameron Smith +3300

Max Homa +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Will Zalatoris +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Dustin Johnson +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Jason Day +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Jordan Spieth +5500

Tony Finau +5500

Patrick Reed +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Sungjae Im +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Sahith Theegala +6500

Abraham Ancer +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Talor Gooch +8000

Keegan Bradley +8500

Akshay Bhatia +8500

Russell Henley +8500

Adam Scott +8500

Sepp Straka +8500

Si Woo Kim +9000

Tiger Woods +12500

David Puig +12500

Corey Conners +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Jake Knapp +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Adrian Meronk +12500

Austin Eckroat +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Harris English +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Adrian Otaegui +15000

Justin Rose +17500

Adam Schenk +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Mito Pereira +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Daniel Berger +17500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +17500

Emiliano Grillo +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Erik Van Rooyen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Nicolai Hojgaard +20000

Eric Cole +20000

Jordan Smith +20000

Thomas Pieters +20000

J.T. Poston +20000

Thomas Detry +22500

Ryan Van Velzen +22500

Cam Davis +22500

Thriston Lawrence +22500

Beau Hossler +22500

Aaron Rai +22500

Ben Griffin +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Alex Smalley +22500

Brendon Todd +25000

Maverick McNealy +25000

Luke List +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Adam Hadwin +25000

Marc Leishman +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +27500

Matt Wallace +27500

Andrew Putnam +27500

Andy Ogletree +27500

Patrick Rodgers +30000

Doug Ghim +30000

Taylor Moore +30000

Sebastian Soderberg +30000

Adam Svensson +30000

Rasmus Hojgaard +30000

Robert MacIntyre +30000

Gary Woodland +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Ben Kohles +30000

K.H. Lee +30000

Camillo Villegas +35000

Alejandro Tosti +35000

Taylor Montgomery +35000

Vincent Norrman +35000

Jesper Svensson +35000

Tim Widing +35000

Charley Hoffman +40000

Mark Hubbard +40000

Keita Nakajima +40000

Zac Blair +50000

Francisco Molinari +50000

Joel Dahmen +50000

Peter Malnati +50000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Alexander Bjork +50000

Martin Kaymer +75000

Kazuma Kobori +75000

Brice Garnett +75000

Michael Block +75000

Padraig Harrington +75000

Luke Donald +75000

Jimmy Walker +75000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

John Daly +150000

Wyatt Worthington IV +150000

Tyler Collet +200000

Matt Dobyns +200000

Josh Speight +200000

Braden Shattuk +200000

Brad Marek +200000

Tracy Phillips +200000

Evan Bowser +200000

Josh Bevell +200000

Larkin Gross +200000

Rich Beem +200000

Zac Oakley +200000

Jeremy Wells +200000

Preston Cole +200000

John Somers +200000

Ben Polland +200000

Kyle Mendoza +200000

Jared Jones +200000

Shaun Micheel +200000

Jeff Kellen +200000

Jesse Mueller +200000

Andy Svoboda +200000