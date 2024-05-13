World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will try to maintain his torrid pace when he heads to Valhalla Golf Club for the 2024 PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday, May 16. Scheffler won the Masters in April before notching his fourth win in five tournaments when he won the RBC Heritage. The last two PGA champions at Valhalla were No. 1 in the rankings, as Rory McIlroy won in 2014 and Tiger Woods won in 2000. Scheffler is the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 PGA Championship odds, sitting ahead of McIlroy (6-1) and defending champion Brooks Koepka (10-1).
Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.
The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend and hit the Masters three straight years. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2024 PGA Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka, a three-time PGA champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Koepka has five major tournament wins on his resume and a reputation for elevating his level of play in big events. However, his last two major starts haven't gone well as he was 45th at the Masters, which followed a 64th-place finish at last year's Open Championship. He's failed to shoot par in each of his last seven rounds at major tournaments.
After notching three tournament wins in 2023, including last year's PGA Championship, it has been tough sledding for Koepka in 2024. He has no victories, or even top-fives, and across his six starts, he has three times as many finishes outside the top 25 (three) as he has inside the top 10 (one). He played Valhalla at the 2014 PGA Championship and finished in a tie for 15th place, but that placement ranks just eighth out of his 11 career PGA Championship starts. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 30-year-old finished tied for fourth at last year's PGA Championship, finishing just six strokes behind Koepka. He is four years removed from his first major championship at the 2020 U.S. Open, when he finished six strokes ahead of runner-up Matthew Wolff.
DeChambeau was at the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes at Augusta National last month before ultimately finishing tied for sixth place. He has finished fourth twice at this event (2020 and 2023) and now has five top-eight finishes at major tournaments in his career. The eight-time winner on the PGA Tour can drive the ball further than anyone else in the sport, so he has the tools needed to win another major. See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 PGA Championship picks
2024 PGA Championship odds, field
