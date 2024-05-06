The 2024 PGA Championship will take place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., beginning on Thursday, May 16. Tiger Woods is a 15-time major champion who just set a record by making his 24th cut in a row at the 2024 Masters. Now, he'll look to replicate his past success at Valhalla Golf Club, where he won the 2000 PGA Championship. How will Tiger's body hold up to another grueling week against the best players in the world and which 2024 PGA Championship contenders should be on your radar?

Woods is scheduled to play and is a 125-1 longshot in the 2024 PGA Championship odds, while Scottie Scheffler is the 3-1 favorite after his win at Augusta. Jon Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1), Brooks Koepka (12-1) and Ludvig Aberg (12-1) round out the top five in the PGA odds board for the second major championship of the season. Before locking in your 2024 PGA Championship picks or Tiger Woods props, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year-old Californian is already a six-time PGA Tour winner and a two-time major champion, winning the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park and the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George's.

Morikawa is currently ranked No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 11th in the FedEx Cup standings after following up his t-3rd at the Masters with a solo ninth at the RBC Heritage. He's made the cut all four times that he's played the PGA Championship and he's finished top 10 in eight of his 17 career major championship starts.

The model has also examined where Tiger Woods finishes. The 48-year-old made the cut at Augusta but the wheels fell off over the weekend and he'd go on to finish 60th overall out of 60 players who survived the cut. However, he'll have the luxury of playing another course where he's had a lot of success.

He won the PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2000 but missed the cut when it was held on the same course in 2014. However, Tiger did just finish his first four-round PGA Tour event since the 2023 Genesis Invitational at Augusta last month and he'll be looking to build off that as he continues to try to tailor his game to his physical limitations. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here..

How to make 2024 PGA Championship picks

2024 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 3-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Wyndham Clark 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Joaquin Niemann 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Sam Burns 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sungjae Im 60-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Russell Henley 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Corey Conners 75-1

Keegan Bradley 75-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Harris English 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Eric Cole 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Mackenzie Hughes 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Harold Varner III 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Robert MacIntyre 250-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Steve Stricker 350-1

Michael Block 500-1