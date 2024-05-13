For the fourth time in the event's history, Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky will host the 2024 PGA Championship. Play gets underway on Thursday, May 16, and the 2024 PGA Championship field is headlined by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Brooks Koepka. Scheffler is the 3-1 betting favorite in the latest 2024 PGA Championship odds, followed by McIlroy (6-1), Koepka (10-1), Xander Schauffele (12-1), Ludvig Aberg (12-1), and Jon Rahm (14-1). Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is a 125-1 longshot. The field will be competing for a total 2024 PGA Championship purse of $17.5 million, with the winner taking home $3.15 million.

Koepka enters as the defending tournament champion after edging out Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by two strokes in 2023. Should you back Koepka again this week, or would it make more sense to target a longshot like Hideki Matsuyama (35-1) or Tony Finau (35-1) with your PGA one and done picks? Before locking in your 2024 PGA Championship one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The Result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

His hot steak continued at the Players Championship, where McClure again recommended using Scheffler (if was still available) and Xander Schauffele. Both players were in contention until the end, with Scheffler coming out with the win and Schauffele finishing in second place! Then, at the Valspar Championship, McClure recommended using Cameron Young, who finished in second place, in OAD pools.

More recently, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, McClure recommended using 50-1 longshot Alex Noren in One and Done pools. Noren would go on to be in contention until the end, before finishing in third place, two strokes off the lead.

Top 2024 PGA Championship One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks this week for the PGA Championship is Collin Morikawa. The two-time major champion has had a strong season in 2024, with 23rd-place or better finishes in seven of his 11 starts. Morikawa's best performances have come against top flight fields, as he has finished 19th or better in all but one of the PGA Tour's signature events, and he finished third at the Masters.

Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park to notch his first career major championship, The 27-year-old enters the PGA Championship 2024 ranked 29th in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.369), 38th in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.558), and 43rd in strokes gained around the green (0.229). McClure is expecting Morikawa to be in contention until the end at the 2024 PGA Championship. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

