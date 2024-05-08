Brooks Koepka will attempt to become just the second golfer to repeat as champion twice when the 2024 PGA Championship begins on Thursday, May 16, at Valhalla Golf Club. Koepka won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019 before finishing two strokes ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland last year for the fifth major victory of his career. The two-time U.S. Open champion now has a chance to join Tiger Woods, who went back-to-back in the PGA Championship twice (1999-2000, 2006-07). Koepka will hope to redeem himself after finishing 45th at the Masters last month.

Koepka is 12-1 and Scheffler, who won the Masters for the second time in three years, is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2024 PGA Championship odds. Jon Rahm is 10-1 in the 2024 PGA Championship betting odds, while two-time winner Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg also are among the top 2024 PGA Championship contenders at 12-1. Before making any 2024 PGA Championship picks or bets, you need to see the PGA Championship 2024 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2024 PGA Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2024 PGA Championship expert picks

One shocker from McDonald: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, who is priced too short to back in such a deep and talented 2024 PGA Championship field. The world No. 1 has won four of the 10 tournaments he's played this season, matching the career-high for victories he set in 2021-22. The four wins came in his last five outings, with the other result in that stretch being runner-up at the Houston Open. "He's the rightful favorite, as he's the best player in the world by a very wide margin, but I can't get behind Scheffler at +300," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

On the other hand, McDonald loves the value on Xander Schauffele at 20-1. The 30-year-old remains in search of his first win of the season, and also the first in a major of his career. Schauffele has recorded seven top-10 finishes in 11 events this campaign, with his best result being runner-up to Scheffler at The Players. He has posted 12 top-10s in major tournaments and three over the last five, including an eighth-place at The Masters. "He has been the second-best player in the world from a statistical sense and is as good of a sure thing when it comes to entering the weekend in contention," McDonald said. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 PGA Championship golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the PGA Championship 2024 and also has selected a longshot who's priced well over 50-1. This golfer "has made significant strides in his game" this year. If this player can pull off a stunning victory, he would cash in huge for anyone who backs him. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 PGA Championship, and which golfer in the PGA Championship 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than 50-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for PGA Championship 2024, all from the expert who has given out numerous winners already this year.

2024 PGA Championship odds, field

See full the PGA Championship 2024 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 3-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Wyndham Clark 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Sam Burns 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sungjae Im 60-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Russell Henley 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Keegan Bradley 75-1

Corey Conners 75-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Eric Cole 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Thomas Peters 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Mackenzie Hughes 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Harold Varner III 200-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Robert MacIntyre 250-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Steve Stricker 350-1

Michael Block 500-1