Scottie Scheffler will likely be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2024 Players Championship. Scheffler is the defending champion of this event and he's coming off an impressive victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. However, daily fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS lineups for the 2024 Players Championship, which gets underway from TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, March 14. With a PGA DFS player pool featuring fellow major champions like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama, PGA DFS players will need to decide which golfers are worth investing in.

Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week, or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 Players Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily fantasy golf picks, advice, and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up more than $9,600 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2024 Players Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy, and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for The Players Championship 2024.

Top 2024 Players Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for The Players Championship 2024 is Corey Conners at $8,300 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Conners enters this week's event as one of the best iron players on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at TPC Sawgrass.

Conners currently ranks sixth in greens in regulation percentage (75.51%) and seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.766), The 32-year-old has also been effective with a driver in his hands, ranking 25th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.470) and 32nd in driving accuracy (66.23%). Those impressive stats make Conners a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $10,600 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. Thomas enters the 2024 Players Championship full of confidence after finishing T-12 or better in four of his five starts this season, which includes a T-3 showing at The American Express.

The 30-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at TPC Sawgrass. In fact, Thomas is currently ranked second in birdie average (5.18) and fifth in scoring average (68.59). Thomas won this event in 2021 and he's racked up 15 career victories on the PGA Tour, proving he can provide value in a loaded 2024 Players Championship field. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 Players Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for The Players Championship 2024, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2024 Players Championship DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.