The 2024 Players Championship is set to tee off at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday. It's unofficially known as the fifth major and awards more Official World Golf Ranking points than any other non-major. The Players Championship 2024 will be held at TPC Sawgrass in Northeast Florida, with Scottie Scheffler as the defending champion and coming off a Sunday win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Other previous winners in the field include Justin Thomas (2021), Jason Day (2016) and Rickie Fowler (2015).
Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is the 11-2 favorite, per the latest 2024 Players Championship odds. Rory McIlroy is No. 2 in the world and listed second on the odds board at 12-1. Thomas is among three golfers at 22-1, alongside Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland. Before locking in your 2024 Players Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Top 2024 Players Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at The Players Championship 2024: McIlroy, a 24-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy won this event in 2019, but he's been extremely inconsistent at TPC Sawgrass in recent years. In fact, McIlroy has missed the cut in two of his last three starts at The Players Championship. The 34-year-old has also failed to crack the top 20 in each of his four starts on the PGA Tour this season.
McIlroy remains one of the best drivers on tour, but he's been inconsistent with every other aspect of his game in 2024. He'll enter this week's event ranked 152nd in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.522), 124th in greens in regulation percentage (67.41%) and 138th in putting average (1.791). He also ranks 135th in scoring average (70.27), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass.
Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. After his 2022-23 season ended last April due to back surgery, Zalatoris needed some time in regaining his form this season. He missed the cut in his first start of the year before a 34th place finish in his second start. However, since then he has three straight top-15s including back-to-back top 5s with a runner-up at the Genesis Invitational and a fourth-place result at Arnold Palmer.
Zalatoris' strength remains his ball-striking ability as he ranks in the top 10 on tour in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and strokes gained: approach the green. His scoring average (adjusted) of 70.223 is the sixth-best on the PGA Tour, and he's also precise on the greens, ranking 21st in putting average in his last full season on tour. The lengthy layoff has caused Zalatoris to go overlooked in many betting circles, but his all-around brilliance certainly deserves consideration in using him in 2024 Players Championship bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2024 Players Championship picks
2024 Players Championship odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +1200
Justin Thomas +2200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Viktor Hovland +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Will Zalatoris +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Max Homa +3300
Ludvig Åberg +3300
Wyndham Clark +3300
Sam Burns +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Jason Day +4500
Sahith Theegala +5000
Cameron Young +5000
Min Woo Lee +5500
Sungjae Im +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Corey Conners +6000
Russell Henley +6000
Tony Finau +6000
Brian Harman +6500
Harris English +6500
Matt Fitzpatrick +7000
Tom Kim +7500
Byeong Hun An +7500
Adam Scott +8000
Tom Hoge +8000
J.T. Poston +9000
Keith Mitchell +9000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Cam Davis +10000
Eric Cole +11000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000
Jake Knapp +12000
Justin Rose +12000
Nicolai Højgaard +12000
Erik van Rooyen +12000
Billy Horschel +12000
Adam Hadwin +12000
Rickie Fowler +12000
Alex Noren +12000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Beau Hossler +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Brendon Todd +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Sepp Straka +15000