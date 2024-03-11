The Players Championship is often referred to as golf's unofficial fifth major. That's because no other tournament features the depth of talent as the 2024 Players Championship, which features 10 of the top 12 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The stadium course at TPC Sawgrass, the host site for The Players Championship 2024, is an iconic venue that features the famous island green on the 17th hole.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and he's coming off an impressive victory at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, enters this week's tournament as the 11-2 favorite according to the latest 2024 Players Championship odds. He's followed by Rory McIlroy (12-1), Justin Thomas (22-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1) and Viktor Hovland (22-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2024 Players Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler (+600) would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that The Players Championship 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

One major surprise the model is calling for at The Players Championship 2024: Rory McIlroy, a 24-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy won this event in 2019, but he's been extremely inconsistent at TPC Sawgrass in recent years. In fact, McIlroy has missed the cut in two of his last three starts at The Players Championship. The 34-year-old has also failed to crack the top 20 in each of his four starts on the PGA Tour this season.

McIlroy remains one of the best drivers on tour, but he's been inconsistent with every other aspect of his game in 2024. He'll enter this week's event ranked 152nd in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.522), 124th in greens in regulation percentage (67.41%) and 138th in putting average (1.791). He also ranks 135th in scoring average (70.27), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Morikawa doesn't explode off the tee quite as much as some of the other top contenders, but he's extremely accurate with his irons. The two-time major champion ranks 21st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.555). He also ranks 10th in birdie average (4.93), 21st in putting average (1.717) and 26th in one-putt percentage (42.22%). If he's able to drain some putts this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Players Championship. See who else to pick here.

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title.

2024 Players Championship odds

2024 Players Championship odds, field

2024 Players Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1200

Justin Thomas +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Viktor Hovland +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Max Homa +3300

Ludvig Åberg +3300

Wyndham Clark +3300

Sam Burns +3300

Collin Morikawa +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Jason Day +4500

Sahith Theegala +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sungjae Im +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Brian Harman +6500

Harris English +6500

Matt Fitzpatrick +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Byeong Hun An +7500

Adam Scott +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

J.T. Poston +9000

Keith Mitchell +9000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Cam Davis +10000

Eric Cole +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000

Jake Knapp +12000

Justin Rose +12000

Nicolai Højgaard +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Alex Noren +12000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Beau Hossler +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Sepp Straka +15000