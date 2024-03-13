The PGA Tour hosts its flagship event of the year this week when 144 players tee off at the 2024 Players Championship beginning on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. First held in 1974 at Atlanta Country Club, The Players Championship evolved over time into the biggest golf tournament outside of the four majors. This year's event will feature the biggest purse in all of golf at $25 million, with $4.5 million going to the winner.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a victory in last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, is the +500 favorite in the 2024 Players Championship odds. Rory McIlroy (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+2000), Justin Thomas (+2000) and Viktor Hovland (+2200) round out the top five choices in The Players Championship 2024 field. Before locking in any 2024 Players Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 33-20-2 and returning 9.17 units over that span. That's a $917 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2024 Players Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Players Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading McIlroy, even though he is a strong contender according to The Players Championship odds. The 34-year-old from Northern Ireland has been splitting his time this year between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. His best finish on the PGA Tour is 21st, at both the Cognizant Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

So far this season, he ranks 129th on tour in strokes gained: putting (-0.246). Despite that, he is still the clear second choice in the Players Championship at +1200. "Given his recent form, there's no way I can take him at +1200 or less," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Tom Hoge, who's a +6600 longshot. A resident of Fargo, N.D., Hoge has earned more than $18.7 million since turning pro in 2011. This season, he has made the cut in eight of nine events and has earned more than $2.1 million.

Last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Hoge led the field in strokes gained: approach to green (8.159). For the season, he leads the PGA Tour in that category (1.227). "His approach game has been dialed-in, and he has some good all-around recent form and history at TPC Sawgrass," Nejad said. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Players Championship picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Players Championship and is backing several longshots, including one that is priced at more than 60-1. This player "has been absolutely dialed-in with his approach game" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Players Championship, and which player in The Players Championship 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Players Championship, all from the expert who is 33-20-2 on his last 55 head-to-head picks.

2024 Players Championship odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1200

Xander Schauffele +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Max Homa +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Ludvig Aberg +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Jason Day +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Sahith Theegala +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Byeong Hun An +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Tom Hoge +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Tom Kim +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Keith Mitchell +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Harris English +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Justin Rose +9000

Eric Cole +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Nick Taylor +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Brendon Todd +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Stephan Jaeger +13000

Sepp Straka +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Matthieu Pavon +13000

Lucas Glover +13000

Jake Knapp +13000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000

Beau Hossler +13000

Ryan Fox +15000

Luke List +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Davis Thompson +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Patrick Rodgers +18000

Maverick McNealy +18000

Andrew Novak +18000

Taylor Pendrith +20000

Thomas Detry +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Kurt Kitayama +25000

Taylor Moore +30000

Taylor Montgomery +30000

Seamus Power +30000

Sam Ryder +30000

Nick Dunlap +30000

Matt Wallace +30000

Matt Kuchar +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

K.H. Lee +30000

Justin Suh +30000

Gary Woodland +30000

Garrick Higgo +30000

Chesson Hadley +30000

Chan Kim +30000

Carson Young +30000

Ben Silverman +30000

Ben Kohles +30000

Ben Griffin +30000

Adam Svensson +30000

Webb Simpson +35000

Vincent Norrman +35000

Tyler Duncan +35000

Sami Valimaki +35000

Nico Echavarria +35000

Mark Hubbard +35000

Mackenzie Hughes +35000

Adam Schenk +35000

Troy Merritt +40000

Steve Stricker +40000

Robert MacIntyre +40000

Nick Hardy +40000

Martin Laird +40000

Justin Lower +40000

Joel Dahmen +40000

Jimmy Stanger +40000

J.J. Spaun +40000

Greyson Sigg +40000

Grayson Murray +40000

Francesco Molinari +40000

Charley Hoffman +40000

Chad Ramey +40000

C.T. Pan +40000

Brandon Wu +40000

Alex Smalley +40000

Aaron Baddeley +40000

Scott Stallings +50000

Sam Stevens +50000

Nate Lashley +50000

Michael Kim +50000

Matt NeSmith +50000

Joseph Bramlett +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Ben Martin +50000

Brice Garnett +50000

Zac Blair +60000

S.H. Kim +60000

Robby Shelton +60000

Matti Schmid +60000

Peter Malnati +80000

Harry Hall +80000

Dylan Wu +80000

David Skinns +80000

Carl Yuan +80000

Ryan Moore +100000

Kevin Streelman +100000

Hayden Buckley +100000

Davis Riley +100000

David Lipsky +100000

Tyson Alexander +150000

Chez Reavie +150000

Callum Tarren +150000

Ben Taylor +500000