The PGA Tour Florida swing continues this week with The Players Championship 2024. The tournament, known as golf's fifth major, gets underway on Thursday, March 14 at the iconic TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won The Players last year, and enters this week as the 11-2 betting favorite in the latest 2024 Players Championship odds. Other top contenders in the 2024 Players Championship field include Rory McIlroy (12-1), Justin Thomas (22-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), Viktor Hovland (22-1), Patrick Cantlay (25-1), and Will Zalatoris (25-1). As the signature event of the PGA Tour, the 2024 Players Championship purse is $25 million, with the tournament champion slated to take home $4.5 million in prize money.

As the defending champion and top ranked player in the field, should Scheffler be your top targets when making your One and Done picks this week? Or should you target a long shot like Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, or Jordan Spieth? Before locking in your 2024 Players Championship one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure nailed plenty of One and Done picks in 2023. At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million.

He correctly called Jon Rahm's wins at The Masters and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Then at the RBC Canadian Open McClure listed Nick Taylor and Tyrrell Hatton as two of his top one and done picks. Taylor would go on to win the tournament, while Hatton finished in third place. And finally, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his top OAD pick was eventual tournament champion Rickie Fowler.

This season, one of his top OAD picks was for The American Express was Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure recommended OAD players use Scottie Scheffler as their pick. He ended up finishing in third place, taking home $519,200. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. Finally, at the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place.

At last week's Arnold Palmer Invitation, a signature event, McClure again recommended using Scheffler (if he hadn't already been used) and Will Zalatoris. The Result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the Players Championship golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's Players Championship 2024 one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Players Championship One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week at TPC Sawgrass is Justin Thomas. The 30-year-old has 15 career PGA Tour wins, including his triumph at The Players in 2021. Thomas struggled with consistency in 2023, but has gotten off to a great start in 2024.

In five starts in 2024, Thomas has a third place finish (The American Express), sixth place finish (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), and two 12th place finishes (WM Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational). Thomas has long been considered to be one of the best irons players in the world and enters this week ranked eighth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.220), 21st in strokes gained around the green (0.401), and 25th in total strokes gained (0.900). McClure believes Thomas will be in contention until the end at the 2024 Players Championship. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Players Championship 2024 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2024 Players Championship one and done picks who has a long track record of success against elite competition. This former major championship winner has the ability to win any tournament he enters, and is one of the most talented golfers in this field. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Players Championship one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the The Players Championship 2024, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week at TPC Sawgrass? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Players Championship 2024 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who called Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open and Rickie Fowler's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, and Scottie Scheffler's win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and find out.