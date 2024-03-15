A star-studded leaderboard gets rolling early at TPC Sawgrass on Friday. After an exciting first day at the 2024 Players Championship, there's a lot to look forward to as everyone is chasing Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark, who will all be tied atop the leaderboard at 7 under as the second round gets underwa.

Clark was the only one of those three who played late Thursday; he'll flip around and tee off early Friday while Schauffele and McIlroy will have to wait until the afternoon to get their second rounds underway.

There's more to look forward to in the morning, though. Will Max Homa follow his 4-under 68 with something even lower? Is Scottie Scheffler (-5) set to take hold of the golf tournament like he has so many others over the last two years? Will somebody like Justin Thomas (-1) go super low and get himself in the mix?

The big morning trio is Scheffler, Thomas and Rickie Fowler, the latter of whom shot a tough 74 on Thursday. In the afternoon, McIlroy will again play with Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland just after noon ET.

Here's a look at the complete set of Round 2 tee times at TPC Sawgrass. Check out a complete Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch live throughout the final three rounds this week.

2024 Players Championship -- Rounds 2 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

No. 1

7:40 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

7:51 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

8:13 a.m. — Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

8:24 a.m. — Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

8:35 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

8:46 a.m. — Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

8:57 a.m. — Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

9:08 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam

9:19 a.m. — Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

9:30 a.m. — Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

9:41 a.m. — Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

12:45 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

12:56 p.m. — Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

1:07 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

1:18 p.m. — Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar

1:29 p.m. — Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:51 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:02 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Justin Rose

2:13 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

2:24 p.m. — C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox

2:35 p.m. — Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

2:46 p.m. — Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

No. 10