The best of the best on the PGA Tour gather this week for the 2024 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. With the feel but not the label of a major, The Players Championship will experience its 50th playing while welcoming back past champions like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

McIlroy headlines a featured group with Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland that will tee off at 8:35 a.m. ET in Round 1. Going off the 10th tee, each of these players have question marks swirling around their games that they will seek to put to bed with strong starts. That group will be followed immediately by another quality threesome in Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Ludvig Åberg, the latter of which will be making his tournament debut at 8:46 a.m.

The afternoon wave will showcase a number of stars including the defending champion. Scheffler has plenty going against him before even beginning his quest to defend his Players Championship title. Not only has no one ever defended their crown at TPC Sawgrass, but 14 of the last 16 winners have teed off in the morning (not the afternoon) in Round 1. The only two that broke through: Tiger Woods and Martin Kaymer.

The world No. 1 will similarly aim to buck this trend when he takes the course alongside Fowler and Thomas at 1:40 p.m. A couple of Scheffler's counterparts from the Arnold Palmer Invitational will kick off their Players Championships soon after with Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Brian Harman beginning at 1:51 p.m., then Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry and Tony Finau teeing off at 2:02 p.m.

Here's a look at the complete set of Round 1 tee times at TPC Sawgrass. Check out a complete Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch live throughout all four rounds this week.

2024 Players Championship -- Rounds 1 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

No. 1

7:40 a.m. — Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

7:51 a.m. — Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young

8:02 a.m. — Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett

8:13 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

8:24 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

8:35 a.m. — Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie

8:46 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

8:57 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

9:08 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

9:19 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin

9:30 a.m. — David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

9:41 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

12:45 p.m. — Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

12:56 p.m. — Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

1:07 p.m. — Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

1:18 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap

1:29 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

1:40 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:51 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

2:02 p.m. — Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

2:13 p.m. — Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

2:24 p.m. — Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak

2:35 p.m. — Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall

2:46 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

