PGA Tour and Presidents Cup officials announced Tuesday that Jim Furyk has been selected as captain for the United States at the 2024 Presidents Cup. Furyk will be tasked with taking the U.S. side on the road in September 2024 to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal as the Americans hope to maintain their immaculate 12-1-1 record in this competition against an international side captained by Canadian Mike Weir.

"Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honor that I am humbled and excited to accept," Furyk said in a statement. "Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum. So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 U.S. Team Captain is quite remarkable."

Furyk will be no stranger to this leadership role as he served as an assistant captain in 2015 and 2017 before taking on the head role at the 2018 Ryder Cup. Leading the U.S. to a 17.5 to 10.5 defeat at the hands of the Europeans at Le Golf National outside Paris, the soon-to-be 53-year-old will hope for better results in Canada.

The former U.S. Open champion is just the 10th captain for the American side in Presidents Cup history joining the likes of Davis Love III, Jack Nicklaus, Steve Stricker, Fred Couples, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

While the U.S. is coming off a 17.5 to 12.5 victory this past fall at Quail Hollow Club, it did endure some unexpected turbulence the last time the Presidents Cup was hosted by the International side. Led by playing captain Woods, the U.S. squeaked by the Internationals 16 to 14 at Royal Melbourne in 2019, nearly losing to the Internationals for only the second time ever and first since 1998.

The next step for Furyk will be to identify his assistant captains -- a role he understands the importance of given his past experience in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

"The staff that you bring on, the players you bring on as vice captains are going to be key for you [the captain] -- the eyes, the ears that you have on the golf course," Furyk told CBS Sports HQ in January. "Being a vice captain in the Ryder Cup, you're intimately involved with a group. You usually have a group of guys, four guys you're involved with, you're out on the golf course following every single shot of a match for every session and you're the captain's eyes and ears.

"The captain becomes more like the CEO; he doesn't see a lot of golf. You have to rely, you have to depend -- the folks on TV are watching every shot, or a lot of them. The captain himself sees very, very, very little golf, basically par 3s ... so you really have to rely on your staff and the folks you bring out there."