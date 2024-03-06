Nico Echavarria recorded his first and only PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023. He'll look to defend his title this week at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, which gets underway from Grand Reserve Golf Club on Thursday, March 7. The PGA Tour's biggest stars are playing elsewhere this week, allowing many players the opportunity to secure their first victory. Several veterans are also in the Puerto Rico Open 2024 field, including Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ and Nate Lashley.

According to the latest 2024 Puerto Rico Open odds, Echavarria is a 35-1 longshot to repeat. Rasmus Hojgaard is listed as the 14-1 favorite, followed by Berger (18-1) and Chris Gotterup (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2024 Puerto Rico Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Hideki Matsuyama in its best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Puerto Rico Open 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Puerto Rico Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Puerto Rico Open 2024: Chris Gotterup, one of the top betting favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Gotterup is coming off his best finish of the season, a T-35 showing at last week's Cognizant Classic.

However, the 24-year-old has played 19 events on the PGA Tour and has yet to crack the top 10. He's missed the cut in two of his five starts this season and he withdrew from the Mexico Open following the first round in February. Gotterup enters this week's tournament ranked 106th in strokes gained: off the tee (-0.042), 134th in putting average (1.794) and 183rd in driving accuracy percentage (44.44%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard.

Another surprise: Victor Perez, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Perez is coming off an impressive T-16 finish at the Cognizant Classic and he's been among the best ball-strikers this season. The 31-year-old is ranked 21st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.603) and 24th in greens in regulation percentage (73.61%). He's also ranked inside the top 50 in total driving, strokes gained: off the tee and driving accuracy, but he's been extremely inconsistent with his putter. If he's able to drain some putts this week, Perez will have a great opportunity to be in the mix on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Puerto Rico Open picks

The model is also targeting five other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Puerto Rico Open 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Puerto Rico Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Puerto Rico Open odds, field

See the full Puerto Rico Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Rasmus Højgaard +1400

Daniel Berger +1800

Chris Gotterup +2000

Aaron Rai +2200

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Chan Kim +3000

Ryo Hisatsune +3000

Ben Griffin +3300

Cameron Champ +3500

Ben Silverman +3500

Nico Echavarria +3500

Brandon Wu +3500

Garrick Higgo +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Victor Perez +4000

Nate Lashley +4000

Justin Suh +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +4500

Parker Coody +4500

Michael Kim +5000

Harrison Endycott +5000

Sam Stevens +5000

S.H. Kim +5000

Nicholas Lindheim +5500

Max Greyserman +5500

Jimmy Stanger +6000

Martin Trainer +6000

Henrik Norlander +6000

Chandler Phillips +6500

Jorge Campillo +7000

Vince Whaley +7000

Martin Laird +7000

Patton Kizzire +7000

Aaron Baddeley +7500

Alejandro Tosti +7500

Aaron Wise +7500

Ben Martin +8000

Rafael Campos +8000

Ben Kohles +8000

David Skinns +8000

Tyler Duncan +8000

Hayden Springer +8000

Taiga Semikawa +9000

Joe Highsmith +9000

Wilson Furr +9000

Rico Hoey +9000

Austin Smotherman +9000

Joel Dahmen +10000

Kevin Dougherty +10000

Mac Meissner +10000

Erik Barnes +10000

Paul Barjon +10000

Matti Schmid +10000

Kelly Kraft +11000

Troy Merritt +11000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Richy Werenski +12000

Trace Crowe +12000

Ryan McCormick +12000

Patrick Fishburn +12000

Pierceson Coody +12000

Camilo Villegas +12000

MJ Daffue +15000

Josh Teater +15000

Wesley Bryan +15000

Adam Long +15000