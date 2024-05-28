How do you follow up an all-time great tournament? Well, the 2024 RBC Canadian Open is about to find out. Hamilton Golf & Country Club will host this year's Canadian Open, and it has the unenviable task of playing sequel to what may have been the best finish of the 2023 season.

Last year, Nick Taylor became the first Canadian since 1964 to win his home country's open, and he did so in the most dramatic fashion. Holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the third playoff hole against Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor tossed his putter in the air and immediately jumped into rarified air when it comes to Canadian sports lore.

He'll attempt to go back-to-back while being joined in the field by a number of his fellow countrymen, including Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin. You may remember Hadwin as the man tackled by security during Taylor's celebration, but it was Rory McIlroy who tackled the field the last time the Canadian Open was held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

Firing a final-round 61 where he flirted with the possibility of a sub-60 performance, McIlroy ran away from the field for a seven-stroke victory over Webb Simpson and Shane Lowry in 2019. The four-time major champion aims to get back into the winner's circle for the third time in his Canadian Open career and grab his third trophy of the year just as the summer months roll around.

While McIlroy stalks the path towards 30 PGA Tour wins, players like Fleetwood, Cameron Young and Maverick McNealy are still in search of their first. Fleetwood experienced an especially painful defeat at the hands of Taylor last year and hopes to play himself back into contention as does Young who has already notched a runner-up result in 2024.

Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns and Lowry all have eyes on getting back into the winner's circle with others such as Adam Scott, Tom Kim and Keith Mitchell all potentially factoring over the weekend in Canada.

2024 Canadian Open schedule

Dates: May 30 - June 2

Location: Hamilton Golf & Country Club — Ontario, Canada

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,084

2024 Canadian Open field, odds

Rory McIlroy (4-1): Post-Masters McIlroy is finding his groove. A winner in two of his last three starts, the Northern Irishman returns to a comfortable spot on the calendar and will put his affinity for national opens to the test. Driving the golf ball perhaps as well as ever, McIlroy can thank an uptick in his iron play for his uptick in hardware. While he did not break his decade-long major championship drought at Valhalla, he performed adequately and should be in the mix late on Sunday.

The top Canadian on the board is doing everything we expect from Conners. One of the most accurate drivers on the PGA Tour and a lethal approach player, the 32-year-old is in need of a massive week with his short game if he is to contend. After missing five cuts across his first six Canadian Opens, Conner has found his footing in his home country's open with a sixth-place finish in 2022 and top 20 last year. Sahith Theegala (20-1)

Cameron Young (22-1)

Adam Scott (30-1)

2024 Canadian Open expert picks