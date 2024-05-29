The 2024 RBC Canadian Open will look a little different this year as the tournament returns to Hamilton Golf & Country Club for the first time since 2019 and seventh time in event history. Five years ago, it was Rory McIlroy who blitzed the field by seven for the first of his two Canadian Open titles, but last year, it was Nick Taylor who became a local hero.

Beating Tommy Fleetwood with a 72-foot eagle putt on the third playoff hole, Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to claim his home country's open. Taylor immediately vaulted himself into legend status with the win and ensuing celebration -- so much so that his silhouette is now part of the tournament logo.

Canadians will hope to break another drought this week as countrymen have not won the Canadian Open in back-to-back years since 1913-14. The field is littered with those representing the maple leaf with household names like Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and the man who was tackled celebrating Taylor's victory, Adam Hadwin.

This crop of Canadians will need to contend not only with two-time tournament winner McIlroy but also the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Alex Noren, Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Tom Kim -- all in an event that has slowly turned into one of the best on the PGA Tour calendar.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2 - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio