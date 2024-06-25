Rickie Fowler will likely be among the popular daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and he's the defending champion of this event. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he's worth the high price tag ($9,000 on DraftKings, $10,200 on FanDuel) when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which gets underway from Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, June 27.

Fowler is coming off a top-20 finish at the Travelers Championship, but he's missed the cut five times already this season. Should Fowler be part of your PGA DFS strategy for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, or should you target a player like Akshay Bhatia, who's recorded one win and 10 top-25 finishes this season? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy, and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024.

Top 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024 is Maverick McNealy at $8,900 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. McNealy enters this week's event full of confidence after finishing T-17 or better in each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a T-7 finish at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month.

The 28-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups at Detroit Golf Club. In fact, McNealy is currently ranked fourth in scoring average (69.22), seventh in putts per round (27.86), eighth in strokes gained: total (1.154), and 16th in birdie average (4.15), making him a solid building block for PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Aaron Rai at $8,800 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. Rai enters this week's event as one of the best iron players on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

Rai currently ranks sixth in greens in regulation percentage (70.68%) and seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.639). He's also been effective with a driver in his hands, ranking eighth in driving accuracy (72.92%) and 26th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.379). Those impressive stats, coupled with his recent form, make Rai a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.