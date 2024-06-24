Rickie Fowler heads to the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic as the defending champion after getting past Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in a playoff last year. Fowler has not won any other PGA Tour event since the 2019 Phoenix Open though, and he is a 45-1 longshot to repeat according to the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds. He is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season after finishing T-20 at the Travelers Championship over the weekend. Tom Kim, who finished second to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Travelers, is the 12-1 favorite this week on the PGA odds board.

Detroit Golf Club has been a gettable course for golfers since it began hosting this event in 2019, as all five winners have finished at 18-under or better.

Top 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Cameron Young (14-1), who's among the top favorites this week at 14-1, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. The 27-year-old American shot a 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship, which was just the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. He started the day 11 shots back of the lead, but that round allowed him to ultimately post a top-10 finish.

However, Young finished outside the top 30 in his previous six tournaments, missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open while finishing T-62 at the RBC Heritage and T-67 at the U.S. Open. He is still seeking his first career PGA Tour victory after posting seven runner-up finishes. Young ranks 102nd on the PGA Tour in scoring average, making him a golfer to fade this week despite his historic third round at the Travelers Championship. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Aaron Rai, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Rai has been in excellent form since the end of April, making the cut in six consecutive tournaments while posting three top-20 finishes.

He finished T-4 in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, T-14 in the RBC Canadian Open, and -T19 in the U.S. Open, with the latter of those results equaling his best finish in a major championship. Rai was also in contention at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March, finishing T-7 at 10-under. He ranks sixth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage and 11th in scoring average, making him a valuable longshot to include in Rocket Mortgage Classic bets. See who else to back here.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field

Tom Kim 12-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Min Woo Lee 20-1

Akshay Bhatia 20-1

Maverick McNealy 30-1

Will Zalatoris 30-1

Alex Noren 30-1

Keith Mitchell 30-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Robert MacIntyre 40-1

Taylor Pendrith 40-1

Davis Thompson 40-1

Aaron Rai 40-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 50-1

Erik van Rooyen 50-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 55-1

Chris Kirk 55-1

Ryan Fox 55-1

Nick Dunlap 55-1

Taylor Moore 55-1

Ben Griffin 60-1

Taylor Montgomery 60-1

Kevin Yu 60-1

Matt Wallace 65-1

Patrick Rodgers 70-1

Beau Hossler 70-1

Sam Stevens 70-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 75-1

Mark Hubbard 75-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Lee Hodges 80-1

Cam Davis 80-1

Ryo Hisatsune 80-1

Adam Svensson 90-1

Daniel Berger 90-1

Michael Kim 100-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Andrew Novak 100-1

Eric Cole 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 110-1

Nate Lashley 110-1

Luke List 110-1

Alejandro Tosti 110-1

K.H. Lee 110-1

Chris Gotterup 110-1

Luke Clanton 110-1

Matti Schmid 110-1

S.H. Kim 110-1

Jackson Koivun 110-1

Jhonattan Vegas 110-1

Alex Smalley 120-1

Justin Lower 120-1

Jacob Bridgeman 120-1

Jake Knapp 120-1

Chan Kim 120-1

Chandler Phillips 120-1

J.J. Spaun 120-1

Webb Simpson 120-1

Mac Meissner 120-1

Brendon Todd 120-1

Greyson Sigg 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Troy Merritt 150-1

Max Greyersman 150-1

Charley Hoffman 150-1

David Skinns 150-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Gary Woodland 150-1

Ben Silverman 170-1