Rickie Fowler will attempt to become the first player to win back-to-back Rocket Mortgage Classics when he tees off in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic beginning on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Last year, Fowler defeated Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff to end a four-year winless drought. This year, Fowler enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic as a +5000 longshot to repeat.

Meanwhile, Tom Kim, who lost to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Travelers Championship last week, is the favorite in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds at +1200. Cameron Young is the +1600 second choice in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field. Min Woo Lee (+2000), Akshay Bhatia (+2200) and Stephan Jaeger (+2500) round out the top five choices. Before locking in any Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024 picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 50-32-5 and returning 15.22 units over that span. That's a $1,522 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Cameron Young, the second choice in the odds at +1600. The 27-year-old Young has one runner-up and five top-10 finishes in 16 events this season. He is coming off a T-9 at the Travelers Championship, where he shot a magical 59 in the third round.

However, Young has never won on the PGA Tour. In 68 career events on the PGA Tour, his best finish is second (seven times). "He put on a clinic last weekend at the Travelers, but I simply don't trust him to run it back with the putter and win an event on the greens," Nejad told SportsLine.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Taylor Pendrith, who is a +3000 longshot. A 33-year-old Canadian, Pendrith has had a breakthrough season, winning the CJ CUP Byron Nelson for his first career PGA Tour victory. He also has four top-10 and nine top-25 finishes this season.

Nejad likes that Pendrith enters the Rocket Mortgage Classic playing some of his best golf. After missing the cut in six of his first nine starts of the year, he has made the cut in eight of his last nine. "Pendrith is coming in with great form and can bomb it off the tee and get red-hot with the putter," Nejad said. See which other players to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic and is backing multiple longshots, including one priced at more than +3500. This player "fits Detroit Golf Club very well" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and which player in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than +3500? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, all from the expert who is 50-32-5 on his last 87 golf head-to-head picks.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Tom Kim +1200

Cameron Young +1600

Min Woo Lee +2000

Akshay Bhatia +2200

Stephan Jaeger +2500

Maverick McNealy +2800

Alex Noren +2800

Will Zalatoris +3000

Taylor Pendrith +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Aaron Rai +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Rickie Fowler +4500

Taylor Moore +5000

Matt Wallace +5000

Ryan Fox +5500

Chris Kirk +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Adam Svensson +5500

Erik Van Rooyen +6000

Nicolai Hojgaard +6000

Sam Stevens +6500

Michael Thorbjornsen +6500

Cam Davis +6500

Mark Hubbard +7000

Lee Hodges +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Patrick Rodgers +7500

Nick Dunlap +7500

Kevin Yu +7500

Eric Cole +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Luke Clanton +9000

Doug Ghim +9000

Daniel Berger +9000

Alejandro Tosti +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen +9000

Matti Schmid +10000

Mac Meissner +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Troy Merritt +11000

Nate Lashley +11000

Luke List +11000

Justin Lower +11000

Jake Knapp +11000

Jackson Koivun +11000

Davis Riley +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Webb Simpson +12000

Taylor Montgomery +12000

S.H. Kim +12000

Michael Kim +12000

Max Greyserman +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Greyson Sigg +12000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Cameron Champ +12000

Vince Whaley +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Jacob Bridgeman +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

David Skinns +15000

Chan Kim +15000

Tyler Duncan +17000

Robby Shelton +17000

K.H. Lee +17000

J.J. Spaun +17000

Charley Hoffman +17000

C.T. Pan +17000

Brice Garnett +17000

Brendon Todd +17000

Ben Kohles +17000

Pierceson Coody +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Patrick Fishburn +20000

Parker Coody +20000

Nick Hardy +20000

Neal Shipley +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Dylan Wu +20000

Chad Ramey +20000

Carson Young +20000

Bud Cauley +20000

Ben Silverman +20000

Alex Smalley +20000

Vincent Norrman +25000

Sam Ryder +25000

Ryan Moore +25000

Rico Hoey +25000

Patton Kizzire +25000

Matt Kuchar +25000

Martin Laird +25000

Kevin Tway +25000

Kelly Kraft +25000

Justin Suh +25000

Jorge Campillo +25000

Henrik Norlander +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Carl Yuan +25000

Ben James +25000

Zach Johnson +30000

Zac Blair +30000

Trace Crowe +30000

Stewart Cink +30000

Matt NeSmith +30000

Lanto Griffin +30000

Kevin Streelman +30000

Kevin Dougherty +30000

Hayden Springer +30000

Hayden Buckley +30000

Rafael Campos +35000

Joe Highsmith +35000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +35000

Aaron Baddeley +35000

Wilson Furr +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Nicholas Lindheim +40000

Erik Barnes +40000

Chez Reavie +40000

Brandon Wu +40000

Wesley Bryan +50000

Tom Whitney +50000

Ryan McCormick +50000

Roger Sloan +50000

Harrison Endycott +50000

Francesco Molinari +50000

David Lipsky +50000

Callum Tarren +50000

Tyson Alexander +60000

Paul Barjon +70000

Martin Trainer +70000

Kevin Kisner +70000

Jason Dufner +70000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Josh Teater +100000

Jimmy Walker +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Anders Albertson +100000

Scott Gutschewski +150000

Brandt Snedeker +150000

Tim Wilkinson +200000

Willie Mack III +250000

Blaine Hale Jr. +250000

Ben Taylor +250000

Danny Guise +250000

Brandon Berry +250000

Raul Pereda +500000

Kyle Martin +500000

Nick Bienz +500000

Angelo Giantsopoulos +500000