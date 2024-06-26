Three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim will look to stay hot when he tees off in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic beginning on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Ranked No. 16 in the world, the 22-year-old Kim has two top-four finishes in his last four starts. Last week at the Travelers Championship, he lost a playoff to Scottie Scheffler after a fried-egg lie in a greenside bunker led to a bogey on the first extra hole.
This week, Kim is the favorite in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds at +1200. Cameron Young is the +1600 second choice in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field. Min Woo Lee (+2000), Akshay Bhatia (+2200) and Stephan Jaeger (+2500) round out the top five choices. Before locking in any Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024 picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 50-32-5 and returning 15.22 units over that span. That's a $1,522 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.
Top 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Cameron Young, the second choice in the odds at +1600. Ranked No. 23 in the world, Young has missed only one cut in 16 starts this season. That came earlier this month at the RBC Canadian Open.
But Young has struggled with his putter this season. He ranks 127th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting (-0.240). "You are certainly buying at the top of the market by taking Young this week, and that means there's not a ton of value in the number," Nejad told SportsLine.
Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Taylor Pendrith, who is a +3000 longshot. Ranked No. 52 in the world, Pendrith is in the midst of the best season in his career. He has earned more than $3.5 million this season, which already has surpassed his previous high in a single season ($2.3 million in 2021-22).
Nejad likes that Pendrith has the all-around game to win at Detroit Golf Club. He ranks 27th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total (0.791). "He checks all the boxes and has a legitimate chance to win," Nejad said. See which other players to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic and is backing multiple longshots, including one priced at more than +3500. This player "fits Detroit Golf Club very well" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and which player in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than +3500? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, all from the expert who is 50-32-5 on his last 87 golf head-to-head picks.
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field
See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.
Tom Kim +1200
Cameron Young +1600
Min Woo Lee +2000
Akshay Bhatia +2200
Stephan Jaeger +2500
Maverick McNealy +2800
Alex Noren +2800
Will Zalatoris +3000
Taylor Pendrith +3000
Keith Mitchell +3000
Aaron Rai +3000
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Davis Thompson +3500
Rickie Fowler +4500
Taylor Moore +5000
Matt Wallace +5000
Ryan Fox +5500
Chris Kirk +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Adam Svensson +5500
Erik Van Rooyen +6000
Nicolai Hojgaard +6000
Sam Stevens +6500
Michael Thorbjornsen +6500
Cam Davis +6500
Mark Hubbard +7000
Lee Hodges +7000
Beau Hossler +7000
Patrick Rodgers +7500
Nick Dunlap +7500
Kevin Yu +7500
Eric Cole +8000
Adam Schenk +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +9000
Luke Clanton +9000
Doug Ghim +9000
Daniel Berger +9000
Alejandro Tosti +9000
Thorbjorn Olesen +9000
Matti Schmid +10000
Mac Meissner +10000
Chandler Phillips +10000
Troy Merritt +11000
Nate Lashley +11000
Luke List +11000
Justin Lower +11000
Jake Knapp +11000
Jackson Koivun +11000
Davis Riley +11000
Andrew Novak +11000
Webb Simpson +12000
Taylor Montgomery +12000
S.H. Kim +12000
Michael Kim +12000
Max Greyserman +12000
Jhonattan Vegas +12000
Greyson Sigg +12000
Chris Gotterup +12000
Chesson Hadley +12000
Cameron Champ +12000
Vince Whaley +15000
Sami Valimaki +15000
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Jacob Bridgeman +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
David Skinns +15000
Chan Kim +15000
Tyler Duncan +17000
Robby Shelton +17000
K.H. Lee +17000
J.J. Spaun +17000
Charley Hoffman +17000
C.T. Pan +17000
Brice Garnett +17000
Brendon Todd +17000
Ben Kohles +17000
Pierceson Coody +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Patrick Fishburn +20000
Parker Coody +20000
Nick Hardy +20000
Neal Shipley +20000
Joel Dahmen +20000
Harry Hall +20000
Dylan Wu +20000
Chad Ramey +20000
Carson Young +20000
Bud Cauley +20000
Ben Silverman +20000
Alex Smalley +20000
Vincent Norrman +25000
Sam Ryder +25000
Ryan Moore +25000
Rico Hoey +25000
Patton Kizzire +25000
Matt Kuchar +25000
Martin Laird +25000
Kevin Tway +25000
Kelly Kraft +25000
Justin Suh +25000
Jorge Campillo +25000
Henrik Norlander +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Carl Yuan +25000
Ben James +25000
Zach Johnson +30000
Zac Blair +30000
Trace Crowe +30000
Stewart Cink +30000
Matt NeSmith +30000
Lanto Griffin +30000
Kevin Streelman +30000
Kevin Dougherty +30000
Hayden Springer +30000
Hayden Buckley +30000
Rafael Campos +35000
Joe Highsmith +35000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +35000
Aaron Baddeley +35000
Wilson Furr +40000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Nicholas Lindheim +40000
Erik Barnes +40000
Chez Reavie +40000
Brandon Wu +40000
Wesley Bryan +50000
Tom Whitney +50000
Ryan McCormick +50000
Roger Sloan +50000
Harrison Endycott +50000
Francesco Molinari +50000
David Lipsky +50000
Callum Tarren +50000
Tyson Alexander +60000
Paul Barjon +70000
Martin Trainer +70000
Kevin Kisner +70000
Jason Dufner +70000
Ryan Brehm +100000
Josh Teater +100000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Anders Albertson +100000
Scott Gutschewski +150000
Brandt Snedeker +150000
Tim Wilkinson +200000
Willie Mack III +250000
Blaine Hale Jr. +250000
Ben Taylor +250000
Danny Guise +250000
Brandon Berry +250000
Raul Pereda +500000
Kyle Martin +500000
Nick Bienz +500000
Angelo Giantsopoulos +500000