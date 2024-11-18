Mackenzie Hughes has had tremendous success at the RSM Classic over the years. In fact, Hughes finished on top of the leaderboard in 2016 and secured a runner-up finish in 2021 and 2023. The 33-year-old could certainly find himself in the mix again at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, when the 2024 RSM Classic gets underway on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Hughes, who's finished T-8 or better in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, is listed at 35-1 (risk $100 to win $3,500) according to the latest 2024 RSM Classic odds. Defending champion Ludvig Aberg is the 8-1 favorite on the PGA odds board, followed by Davis Thompson (22-1), Denny McCarthy (25-1) and Brian Harman (25-1). Before locking in your 2024 RSM Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks has seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now with the 2024 RSM Classic field locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 RSM Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 RSM Classic: Davis Thompson, a PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Thompson recorded his first career victory on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic in July. He's also finished T-12 or better in two of his last four starts, which includes a T-5 showing at the Shriners Children's Open in October.

However, Thompson has been inconsistent on the green this season. In fact, the 25-year-old enters this week's event ranked 70th in one-putt percentage (40.18%), 81st in strokes gained: putting (0.088) and 91st in total putting (197.8). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the RSM Classic field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: J.J. Spaun, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Spaun has recorded four top-10 finishes this season, which includes a T-6 showing at the Zozo Championship in October. He enters this week's event ranked 12th in greens in regulation (71.37%) and 17th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.493). Spaun has also finished T-16 or better in each of his last three starts at the RSM Classic, providing great value at these odds. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 RSM Classic picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 RSM Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the RSM Classic 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors this year.

2024 RSM Classic odds, field

Get full 2024 RSM Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

Ludvig Åberg +800

Davis Thompson +2200

Denny McCarthy +2500

Brian Harman +2500

Si Woo Kim +2800

Matt Wallace +3000

J.T. Poston +3300

Seamus Power +3300

Harris English +3500

Mackenzie Hughes +3500

Ben Griffin +3500

Maverick McNealy +3500

Luke Clanton +3500

J.J. Spaun +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Chris Kirk +4000

Lucas Glover +4000

Andrew Novak +4500

Doug Ghim +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Justin Lower +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Adam Svensson +5500

Patrick Fishburn +5500

Matt McCarty +5500

Sam Stevens +6000

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Taylor Moore +6500

Andrew Putnam +6500

Michael Kim +7000

Mark Hubbard +7500

Adam Hadwin +7500

Bud Cauley +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Michael Thorbjornsen +8000

Joe Highsmith +8000

Daniel Berger +9000

Chandler Phillips +9000

Vince Whaley +9000

Webb Simpson +9000

Greyson Sigg +9000

Nico Echavarria +11000

Patton Kizzire +11000

Steven Fisk +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Brendon Todd +12000

Henrik Norlander +12000

Lee Hodges +12000

Nick Hardy +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

Carson Young +12000