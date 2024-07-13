The PGA Tour goes international for its annual two-week stretch in Scotland, beginning with the 2024 Scottish Open. Welcoming a full field to the Renaissance Club, the PGA Tour once again teams up with the DP World Tour for the co-sanctioned event. Originally only apart of the European circuit, the Scottish Open has doubled as a PGA Tour event the past two seasons.

In doing so, it has identified a couple of big-name winners in Xander Schauffele (2022) and Rory McIlroy (2023). Making birdies on his final two holes, the Northern Irishman skirted past Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and into the winner's circle for a one-stroke victory. McIlroy is set to defend his title this week in what will be his first start since his runner-up performance at the U.S. Open last month.

Joining Schauffele and McIlroy in the field are a number of players still seeking their first victories of 2024. Ludvig Åberg arrives in stellar form, as do two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and England's Tommy Fleetwood. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland is beginning to find his footing, and other youngsters like Min Woo Lee and Tom Kim are sure to factor in given their favorable history around the par 70.

Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Brian Harman round out one of the strongest fields of the season in the final event before the final major championship of 2024.

Follow along with LIVE updates from Moving Day at the Scottish Open

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 4 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 10 a.m - 12 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 4 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 10 a.m - 12 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio