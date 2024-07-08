The 2024 Scottish Open is set to get underway on Thursday, July 11, and a number of players will enter The Renaissance Club confident they can secure the victory. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion of this event and he's coming off a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open in his last start. McIlroy enters the Scottish Open 2024 ranked second in strokes gained: off the tee (0.883) and third in strokes gained: total (1.869).

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele has finished T-8 or better in four of his last five starts, which includes a victory at the PGA Championship in May. The latest 2024 Scottish Open odds list McIlroy as the 7-1 favorite, while Schauffele is going off at 8-1. Other 2024 Scottish Open contenders include Collin Morikawa (12-1), Ludvig Aberg (14-1) and Viktor Hovland (20-1).

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Scottish Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Scottish Open 2024: Viktor Hovland, the reigning FedEx Cup champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Hovland has managed to secure just one top-10 finish this season, a T-3 showing at the PGA Championship in May.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

How to make 2024 Scottish Open picks

2024 Scottish Open odds, top contenders

