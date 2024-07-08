The 2024 Scottish Open is set to get underway on Thursday, July 11, and a number of players will enter The Renaissance Club confident they can secure the victory. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion of this event and he's coming off a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open in his last start. McIlroy enters the Scottish Open 2024 ranked second in strokes gained: off the tee (0.883) and third in strokes gained: total (1.869).
Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele has finished T-8 or better in four of his last five starts, which includes a victory at the PGA Championship in May. The latest 2024 Scottish Open odds list McIlroy as the 7-1 favorite, while Schauffele is going off at 8-1. Other 2024 Scottish Open contenders include Collin Morikawa (12-1), Ludvig Aberg (14-1) and Viktor Hovland (20-1).
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
Top 2024 Scottish Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Scottish Open 2024: Viktor Hovland, the reigning FedEx Cup champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Hovland has managed to secure just one top-10 finish this season, a T-3 showing at the PGA Championship in May.
Hovland's struggles can be directly attributed to his inability to score. Despite ranking inside the top 10 in strokes gained: off the tee (0.671) and putting average (1.712), Hovland has a scoring average of 70.38 this season, which ranks 107th on the PGA Tour. He's also finished T-25 or worse in each of his last two starts at the Scottish Open, which doesn't bode well for Hovland's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Matsuyama certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 32-year-old has played well this season, securing one win and five top-10 finishes. He recorded his ninth career victory on the PGA Tour at The Genesis Invitational in February and has finished T-8 or better in two of his last three starts. Matsuyama remains one of the best ball strikers on tour, ranking fourth in strokes gained: total (1.342) and 33rd in strokes gained: approach to green (0.366). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2024 Scottish Open bets. See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 Scottish Open picks
2024 Scottish Open odds, top contenders
Rory McIlroy +700
Xander Schauffele +800
Collin Morikawa +1200
Ludvig Åberg +1400
Viktor Hovland +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Min Woo Lee +2500
Tom Kim +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Justin Thomas +3500
Robert MacIntyre +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Corey Conners +4500
Sungjae Im +4500
Wyndham Clark +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Byeong Hun An +5500
Brian Harman +5500
Max Homa +5500
Aaron Rai +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Davis Thompson +6500
Si Woo Kim +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500
Adam Scott +8000
Thomas Detry +8000
Tom Hoge +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +9000
Keith Mitchell +9000
Will Zalatoris +9000
Ryan Fox +9000
Billy Horschel +9000
Nicolai Højgaard +9000
Tom Mckibbin +9000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Rasmus Højgaard +11000
Harris English +11000
Jordan Smith +11000
Ewen Ferguson +11000
Victor Perez +12000
Rickie Fowler +12000
Matthieu Pavon +12000
Matt Wallace +12000
Adam Hadwin +12000
Keita Nakajima +12000
Kurt Kitayama +12000
Bernd Wiesberger +15000
Kevin Yu +15000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Justin Rose +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Taylor Moore +15000