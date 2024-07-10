The road to the FedEx Cup Playoffs travels across the Atlantic Ocean this week when play begins in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Just four weeks remain for players to earn points toward the FedEx Cup standings. After the Wyndham Championship in early August, the top 70 players in the standings will qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 2024 Scottish Open has attracted eight of the top 10 players in the standings.

Rory McIlroy, who's ranked No. 3 in the standings, is the +650 favorite in the 2024 Scottish Open odds, just ahead of reigning PGA champion Xander Schauffele (+750). Collin Morikawa (+1200), Ludvig Aberg (+1400), Viktor Hovland (+2000) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2000) round out the top six choices in the 2024 Scottish Open field. Before locking in any 2024 Scottish Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 51-35-5 and returning 12.93 units over that span. That's a $1,293 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Last week, Nejad included Davis Thompson among his outright winners and scored at +2200 when Thompson won going away.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2024 Scottish Open field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Scottish Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Tommy Fleetwood, even though he is ranked No. 11 in the world. The winner of more than $23.9 million in his career, Fleetwood is coming off a 15th-place finish at the Travelers Championship three weeks ago. He has not finished inside the top 10 since tying for third in the Masters in April.

In addition, Fleetwood is still looking for his first career PGA Tour victory. Fleetwood, who played his first PGA Tour event in 2013, is winless in 140 starts on the PGA Tour. "He's a popular pick for many, but I simply don't think he can close in a field like this so I'll be avoiding him," Nejad told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Nejad is high on Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, who is +1400 in the 2024 Scottish Open odds. The 24-year-old Aberg has made a meteoric rise in the golf world. He turned pro a little more than a year ago and since then has earned his first PGA Tour win (2023 RSM Classic) and climbed to No. 4 in the world. He already has made more than $10.9 million.

Aberg enters the Scottish Open on a roll. Over his last eight starts, he has finished in the top 15 six times. "I love his upside if the short game shines, and I like that he's taken the last two weeks off to prepare to go overseas and rest his knee, which has been a small issue this year," Nejad said. See which other players to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Scottish Open picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Scottish Open and is backing multiple longshots, including one priced at more than +5000. This player "fits the mold of a player who can win this tournament" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Scottish Open, and which player in the Scottish Open 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than +5000? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Scottish Open, all from the expert who is 51-35-5 on his last 91 golf head-to-head picks and hit Davis Thompson last week at +2200.

2024 Scottish Open odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +650

Xander Schauffele +750

Collin Morikawa +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1400

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Tom Kim +2500

Min Woo Lee +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Justin Thomas +3500

Sungjae Im +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Aaron Rai +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sahith Theegala +4500

Max Homa +5000

Jordan Spieth +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Byeong Hun An +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Si Woo Kim +6000

Thomas Detry +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Tom Hoge +7500

Erik Van Rooyen +7500

Alex Noren +7500

Will Zalatoris +8000

Tom McKibbin +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Rasmus Hojgaard +9000

Matthieu Pavon +9000

Harris English +10000

Victor Perez +11000

Sebastian Soderberg +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Keita Nakajima +11000

Jordan Smith +11000

Ewen Ferguson +11000

Adam Hadwin +11000

Taylor Moore +12000

Seamus Power +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Mackenzie Hughes +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Justin Rose +12000

Bernd Wiesberger +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Sam Stevens +15000

Matthew Jordan +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Laurie Canter +15000

Guido Migliozzi +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Cam Davis +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Lucas Glover +17000

Doug Ghim +17000

Andrew Novak +17000

Taylor Montgomery +17000

Thorbjorn Olesen +20000

Sami Valimaki +20000

Rikuya Hoshino +20000

Richard Mansell +20000

Nick Taylor +20000

Matti Schmid +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Emiliano Grillo +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Calum Hill +20000

Andrew Putnam +20000

Thriston Lawrence +25000

Romain Langasque +25000

Niklas Norgaard +25000

Matthew Southgate +25000

K.H. Lee +25000

Justin Lower +25000

Julien Guerrier +25000

Joost Luiten +25000

Connor Syme +25000

Brendon Todd +25000

Alex Fitzpatrick +25000

Adrian Otaegui +25000

Max Greyserman +25000

Yannik Paul +30000

Luke List +30000

Chris Gotterup +30000

Chandler Phillips +30000

Antoine Rozner +30000

Jesper Svensson +35000

Sean Crocker +40000

Scott Jamieson +40000

Pablo Larrazabal +40000

Matteo Manassero +40000

Marcel Siem +40000

Jorge Campillo +40000

Haotong Li +40000

Charley Hoffman +40000

Ben Kohles +40000

Alexander Bjork +40000

Vincent Norrman +50000

Nacho Elvira +50000

Junghwan Lee +50000

Gary Woodland +50000

Dan Bradbury +50000

Callum Shinkwin +50000

Brice Garnett +50000

Yuto Katsuragawa +60000

Stewart Cink +60000

Shubhankar Sharma +60000

Richie Ramsay +60000

Padraig Harrington +60000

Nico Echavarria +60000

Grant Forrest +60000

Ugo Coussaud +70000

David Law +70000

Adri Arnaus +70000

Aaron Cockerill +70000

Todd Clements +100000

Maximilian Kieffer +100000

Luke Donald +100000

Louis de Jager +100000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +100000

Jens Dantorp +100000

Jeff Winther +100000

Jason Scrivener +100000

Francesco Molinari +100000

Dylan Frittelli +100000

Darius Van Driel +100000

Daniel Hillier +100000

Daniel Brown +100000

Sanghyun Park +150000

Jeong-Woo Ham +150000

Santiago Tarrio +200000

Matthew Baldwin +200000

Ashun Wu +200000

Simon Forsstrom +250000

Ockie Strydom +250000

Nick Bachem +250000

Masahiro Kawamura +250000

Marcus Armitage +250000

Jordan Gumberg +250000

Hurly Long +250000

Dale Whitnell +250000

Cole Rueck +250000

Oliver Wilson +500000

Daniel Gavins +500000