Early season implications are already high as players travel to Waialae Country Club for the first full-field event of the calendar year. The 2024 Sony Open will welcome an eclectic cast of characters as PGA Tour veterans, Korn Ferry Tour rookies and former DP World Tour members all step foot onto the par 70.

With the top five FedEx Cup points getters through the next three events gaining entry into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the luxury of easing into a season has been erased. World No. 43 Will Zalatoris is top of mind in this regard as he returns from a back injury that sidelined the 27-year-old for nine months. Gary Woodland makes an incredible return as well following a successful brain surgery in September.

While those two big names have stepped away from the game, a new one in Ludvig Åberg has emerged. A PGA Tour winner already in his young professional career, the Swedish superstar will hope a final-round 63 at The Sentry can propel him into contention once again. The 24-year-old is joined by Sentry champion Chris Kirk and Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman, along with Ryder Cup teammates Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 3:30 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 5 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 1 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio