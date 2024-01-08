Si Woo Kim can rewrite the history books this week with a victory at the 2024 Sony Open, which gets underway on Thursday, Jan. 11. Kim is the defending champion of this event and he'll become the first player since Jimmy Walker (2014-15) to successfully defend his title with a win at Waialae Country Club. Kim is part of the 2024 Sony Open field, which also includes past champions like Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Matt Kuchar and Patton Kizzire.

Kim is listed as a 45-1 longshot to repeat according to the latest 2024 Sony Open odds. Ludvig Aberg, who's finished T-10 or better in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, is the 12-1 favorite, with Tyrrell Hatton (16-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (16-1) and Henley (22-1) next in line on the PGA odds board.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Sony Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Sony Open 2024: Matt Fitzpatrick, a major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and barely cracks the top five. Fitzpatrick is coming off a steady showing at The Sentry, securing a T-14 finish after shooting 69 or below in all four rounds.

Fitzpatrick remains one of the best putters on tour, but he struggled mightily with his accuracy last season. The Englishman finished the 2022-23 season ranked 138th in driving accuracy (56.61%) and 156th in greens in regulation percentage (65.14%). He also finished last season ranked 116th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.053), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2024 Sony Open.

Another surprise: Eric Cole, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Cole has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Cole is the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year after racking up seven top-10 finishes last season, which included two runner-ups. Cole was able to secure those positive results thanks to his efficiency on the green. In fact, the 35-year-old finished the 2022-23 season ranked second in putting average (1.691), second in putts per round (27.75) and fourth in one-putt percentage (44.14%). His ability to drain putts helped Cole rank sixth in birdie average (4.40) and ninth in scoring average (69.13) last season.

How to make 2024 Sony Open picks

2024 Sony Open odds, field

2024 Sony Open odds, field

Ludvig Åberg +1200

Tyrrell Hatton +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Russell Henley +2200

Brian Harman +2500

Will Zalatoris +3000

Corey Conners +3300

Cam Davis +3500

Eric Cole +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Byeong Hun An +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Denny McCarthy +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Matt Kuchar +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Brendon Todd +5000

Harris English +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Stephan Jaeger +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Alex Noren +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Adam Svensson +7000

Andrew Putnam +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Keegan Bradley +7500

Lucas Glover +7500

Ben Griffin +8000

Matt Wallace +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Gary Woodland +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Billy Horschel +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Ryan Palmer +11000

Davis Thompson +11000

Webb Simpson +11000

Luke List +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Justin Suh +11000

Ben Kohles +11000

Vincent Norrman +11000

K.H. Lee +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

S.H. Kim +12000

Austin Eckroat +12000

Alexander Björk +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Davis Riley +15000

Nick Hardy +15000

Michael Kim +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Vince Whaley +15000

Ryan Moore +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000