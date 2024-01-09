The PGA Tour schedule ramps up with the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii set to tee off on Thursday, Jan. 11 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The 2024 Sony Open field lacks star power, but is still slated to feature several prominent golfers such as Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Hideki Matsuyama. Defending tournament champion Si Woo Kim is listed as a 45-1 long shot, with Ludvig Åberg (12-1) coming in as the betting favorite in the latest 2024 Sony Open odds. The total 2024 Sony Open purse is $8.3 million with the winner taking home $1.494 million.

With the winner of the BMW Championship slated to take home $1.494 million, it is imperative to nail your one and done picks this week. Should you target one of the favorites, or would it make more sense to go against the grain and target one of the potential 2024 Sony Open sleepers like Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley, or Gary Woodland? Before locking in your 2024 Sony Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure nailed plenty of One and Done picks in 2023. At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million.

He correctly called Jon Rahm's wins at The Masters and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Then at the RBC Canadian Open McClure listed Nick Taylor and Tyrrell Hatton as two of his top one and done picks. Taylor would go on to win the tournament, while Hatton finished in third place! And finally, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his top OAD pick was eventual tournament champion Rickie Fowler.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2024 Sony Open golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's Sony Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Sony Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top 2024 Sony Open one and done picks is Will Zalatoris. The 27-year-old missed most of the 2023 PGA Tour season due to a back injury, but enters this week tournament healthy and ready to to reclaim his spot near the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. Despite only playing in eight events in 2023, Zalatoris enters the Sony Open ranked at No. 43 in the OWGR.

In 2022, Zalatoris' last full season of playing on the PGA Tour, the former Wake Forest standout was elite in several key metrics. He finished 2022, ranked first on the PGA Tour in both strokes gained tee-to-green (1,770) and strokes Gaines on approach (1.063), third in total strokes gained (1.767), and 11th in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.602). As one of the most talented overall players in the Sony Open field, McClure sees huge value in backing Zalatoris this week at Waialae Country Club. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Sony Open 2024 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2024 Sony Open one and done picks who was outstanding throughout the 2023 season and was in contention at The Sentry last week. This player has championship pedigree and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Sony Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2024 Sony Open, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Sony Open 2024 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who called Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open and Rickie Fowler's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, and find out.