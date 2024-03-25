The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open gets underway from Memorial Park Golf Course on Thursday, March 28. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Seasoned veterans like Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are expected to be in the mix at the Houston Open 2024.
Finau is the defending champion and he's listed at 18-1 to repeat according to the latest 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open odds. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is the 14-5 favorite, followed by Wyndham Clark (14-1) and Will Zalatoris (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Top 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024: Finau, the defending champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Finau coasted to victory at the 2022 Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting 16-under par and winning by four strokes. He went wire-to-wire and set a tournament and course record of 264 en route to his fifth career win.
However, Finau has struggled mightily in recent weeks, finishing T-45 or worse in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a missed cut at last week's Valspar Championship. Finau's recent rough patch can be directly attributed to his inconsistent putting stroke. The 34-year-old enters this week's event ranked 144th in strokes gained: putting (-0.460) and 131st in total putting (235.3), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard.
Another surprise: Beau Hossler, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Hossler has yet to win on the PGA Tour but he certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 29-year-old has already recorded three top-25 finishes this season and he's been extremely effective with a putter in his hands. In fact, Hossler currently ranks 16th in strokes gained: putting (0.637). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at securing his first PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open picks
2024 Texas Children's Houston Open odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +280
Wyndham Clark +1400
Tony Finau +1800
Will Zalatoris +1800
Sahith Theegala +2000
Jason Day +2800
Si Woo Kim +3500
Keith Mitchell +4000
Alex Noren +4500
Stephan Jaeger +5000
Beau Hossler +5000
Tom Hoge +5000
Aaron Rai +5500
Jake Knapp +5500
Patrick Rodgers +5500
Kurt Kitayama +6000
Billy Horschel +6000
Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Mackenzie Hughes +7000
Cam Davis +7000
Ben Griffin +7500
Luke List +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Doug Ghim +8000
Ryan Fox +8000
Taylor Montgomery +9000
Davis Thompson +9000
Daniel Berger +10000
Chesson Hadley +10000
Alex Smalley +11000
Joel Dahmen +11000
K.H. Lee +11000
Taylor Pendrith +11000
Scott Stallings +12000
Thomas Detry +12000
Mark Hubbard +12000
Peter Malnati +12000
Sam Ryder +12000
Victor Perez +12000
Robert MacIntyre +12000
Adam Svensson +12000
Cameron Champ +12000
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Carl Yuan +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Ben Silverman +15000
Sam Stevens +17000
Carson Young +17000
Vincent Norrman +17000
Garrick Higgo +17000
Greyson Sigg +17000
Ryan Moore +17000
Chandler Phillips +17000
Chris Gotterup +17000
Gary Woodland +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Matti Schmid +20000
S.H. Kim +20000
Andrew Novak +20000
Chan Kim +20000
Bud Cauley +20000
Alexander Björk +20000
Jhonattan Vegas +20000
Davis Riley +20000