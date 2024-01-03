The 2024 PGA Tour season has arrived, and with it comes the possibilities of players breaking through, winning major championships and cementing their legacies in the process. The 2024 Sentry will kick off this year's proceedings as a field of 59 men descend on the Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 25th straight season.

No longer exclusive to champions from the season past, the Sentry now finds itself as a signature event on the PGA Tour playing schedule boasting an elevated purse of $20 million and an elevated amount of FedEx Cup points. This enough has grabbed the attention of players with 10 of the top 12 golfers in the world teeing it up on the only par 73 on Tour.

They are led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who hopes to get off to a fast start in the new year. Claiming multiple-win seasons in 2022 and 2023, the Texan has eyes on more of the same. Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark find themselves in the same boat as Scheffler with Clark being the lone player in the group to make his Sentry debut this week.

Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Young aim to reach the winner's circle after failing to do so in 2023. Each enjoying a strong statistical season, this crop of players are itching to raise a trophy come Sunday.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:30 - 10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-10 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 4-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:30 - 10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-10 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 4-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 1-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 1-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio