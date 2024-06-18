Building the perfect PGA DFS strategy for the 2024 Travelers Championship will certainly be a difficult task. With golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, and Viktor Hovland in the PGA DFS player pool, it's hard to determine which one to include in your 2024 Travelers Championship PGA DFS lineups. Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked player in the world and he's already secured five wins and 12 top-10 finishes this season. However, Scheffler is coming off his worst finish of the season, a T-41 showing at the U.S. Open.

Should Scheffler be part of your PGA DFS lineups for the Travelers Championship 2024, or should you roster a lower-priced player like Keegan Bradley, who's the defending champion of this event? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 Travelers Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the U.S. Open, McClure identified Bryson DeChambeau as one of his top PGA DFS picks. The result: DeChambeau finished on top of the leaderboard after shooting 6-under par, winning his second career major championship. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Top 2024 Travelers Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Travelers Championship 2024 is Jordan Spieth at $8,200 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. Spieth enters this week's event as one of the best putters on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at TPC River Highlands. Spieth currently ranks 10th in putting average (1.716).

He's also been effective off the tee this year, ranking seventh in total driving (81) and 11th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.607). He's had success at the Travelers Championship in his career as well, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2017. Those impressive stats, coupled with his past success, make Spieth a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Collin Morikawa at $9,800 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Morikawa enters this week's event full of confidence after finishing T-4 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a runner-up showing at the Memorial Tournament earlier this month.

The 27-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at TPC River Highlands. In fact, Morikawa is currently ranked second in driving accuracy (77.95%), third in putting average (1.707), sixth in strokes gained: total (1.275), and 10th in one-putt percentage (44.23%), making him a trustworthy building block for PGA DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

