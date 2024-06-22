The final signature event on the PGA Tour playing calendar takes place this week at the 2024 Travelers Championship. Taking to TPC River Highlands once again, 71 players will vie for the $20 million purse following a dramatic conclusion to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Following his tough defeat to Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy has decided to pull his name out of the hat, leaving room for others to possibly contend. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is sure to find his name near the top of the leaderboard over the weekend despite a disappointing U.S. Open.

Failing to card a single under-par round in a tournament for the first time in his professional career, Scheffler looks to get back on the wagon and capture his sixth victory of the season. A win at TPC River Highlands would be his first at a course which saw Xander Schauffele reign supreme in 2022.

The world No. 2 continues to display his consistency on a weekly basis and has now notched four straight top 10s dating back to the Wells Fargo Championship. With plenty of form in tow, Schaffuele seeks his second win of the season and second trophy at the Travelers Championship.

Others like Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas look for their first victories of the year. Meanwhile, U.S. Open contender Matthieu Pavon, Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama hope to add their hardware collection.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio