The PGA Tour will head to TPC River Highlands in Connecticut for the 2024 Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the season. Defending champion Keegan Bradley is part of a loaded 2024 Travelers Championship field that also includes proven winners like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth. With a victory this week, Bradley would become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the Travelers Championship since Phil Mickelson (2001-02).

According to the latest 2024 Travelers Championship odds, Scheffler is going off as the 4-1 favorite, followed by McIlroy (8-1), Schauffele (15-2), Ludvig Aberg (16-1) and Collin Morikawa (16-1). Should your 2024 Travelers Championship bets include backing one of the favorites, or should you target Bradley, who's among the intriguing longshots at 55-1 on the PGA odds board? Before locking in your 2024 Travelers Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now with the Travelers Championship 2024 field locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Travelers Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Travelers Championship: Xander Schauffele, the 2022 champion of this event and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Schauffele won his first major at the PGA Championship in May and he's had success at TPC River Highlands in his career. He also enters this week's event full of confidence having finished T-8 or better in each of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

However, Schauffele has recorded just one win in his last 42 starts on tour and he enters the Travelers Championship ranked outside the top 30 in both driving accuracy (67.17%) and one-putt percentage (42.37%). He also ranks 168th in approaches from 50-125 yards (22'9) this season, which doesn't bode well for Schauffele's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau is a long ball hitter who's averaging 308.2 yards per drive this season, which ranks 25th on the PGA Tour. Finau also ranks third in strokes gained: approach to green (0.875) and 19th in greens in regulation percentage (68.32%), which bodes well at a course like TPC River Highlands. He's been extremely consistent in recent weeks as well, finishing T-8 or better in each of his last two starts. If he's able to drain some putts this week, he'll have a great shot at being in contention at the 2024 Travelers Championship. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 Travelers Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Travelers Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Travelers Championship 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Travelers Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and all three majors this year.

2024 Travelers Championship odds, field

Get full 2024 Travelers Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Xander Schauffele 15-2

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Ludvig Aberg 16-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Brian Harman 40-1

Russell Henley 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 50-1

Wyndham Clark 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Max Homa 50-1

Keegan Bradley 55-1

Byeong Hun An 55-1

Tom Kim 55-1

Sepp Straka 60-1

Cameron Young 70-1

Adam Scott 70-1

Jason Day 75-1

Si Woo Kim 75-1

Harris English 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Will Zalatoris 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Denny McCarthy 90-1

Akshay Bhatia 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Stephan Jaeger 110-1

Mackenzie Hughes 120-1

Thomas Detry 120-1

Robert MacIntyre 120-1

Taylor Pendrith 120-1

Matthieu Pavon 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

Justin Rose 150-1

Ben Griffin 150-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Austin Eckroat 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 170-1

Rickie Fowler 170-1

Nick Dunlap 170-1

Adam Hadwin 170-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 170-1

Taylor Moore 200-1

Victor Perez 220-1

Webb Simpson 220-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

Nick Taylor 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Seamus Power 250-1

Lee Hodges 270-1

Davis Riley 270-1

Jake Knapp 270-1

Eric Cole 270-1

Cam Davis 270-1

Andrew Putnam 300-1

Emiliano Grillo 300-1

Adam Schenk 350-1

Brendon Todd 350-1

Chris Gotterup 400-1

Peter Malnati 600-1