Scottie Scheffler is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, and he will be looking to bounce back from a poor showing in the U.S. Open when he tees off in the 2024 Travelers Championship. Scheffler closed the Memorial Tournament with a 74 before posting rounds of 71-74-71-72 in the U.S. Open, marking his first time shooting five straight over-par rounds. However, he is the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 Travelers Championship odds, sitting ahead of Xander Schauffele (15-2) and Rory McIlroy (8-1). How should you approach Scheffler with your 2024 Travelers Championship bets?

Defending champion Keegan Bradley can become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the Travelers Championship since Phil Mickelson in 2001-02. Bradley has a pair of runner-up finishes this year, but he is a 55-1 longshot on the PGA odds board.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot on its PGA Tour picks in recent years. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000!

McClure's best bets also included Bryson DeChambeau winning the 2024 U.S. Open at +1800 odds and the model correctly predicted his second major victory heading into the weekend. And at the 2024 PGA Championship, the model correctly called Xander Schauffele's first major championship heading into the weekend.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now with the Travelers Championship 2024 field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2024 Travelers Championship predictions

One major surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Matsuyama is coming off an excellent showing at the U.S. Open, finishing in sixth place at 2 under for the tournament. The 2021 Masters champion entered the final round five strokes off the lead and recorded his best major finish of the season.

Matsuyama ranks eighth in the FedEx Cup standings, making the cut in all 13 of his events while posting eight top-25 finishes. He won the Genesis Invitational in February and has five top-10s in his last eight tournaments. The 32-year-old ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and third in scrambling, so he has what it takes to win the final Signature Event of the season.

The model has also examined where Scheffler finishes. Scheffler finished T4 at the Travelers Championship last season, and he has won five tournaments this season. He is coming off his worst showing of the year though, barely making the cut before finishing T41 at 8 over in the U.S. Open last week.

The 27-year-old won the Masters and RBC Heritage in April before adding a T8 in the PGA Championship and a T2 in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He picked up his fifth win of the year in the Memorial Tournament at 8 under prior to his dud in the third major of the year. Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, scoring average and birdie average, so he is considered one of the top threats to win the Travelers. The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler Travelers Championship picks here.

How to make 2024 Travelers Championship picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title.

Who will win the 2024 Travelers Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?

2024 Travelers Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Xander Schauffele 15-2

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Ludvig Aberg 16-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Brian Harman 40-1

Russell Henley 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 50-1

Wyndham Clark 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Max Homa 50-1

Keegan Bradley 55-1

Byeong Hun An 55-1

Tom Kim 55-1

Sepp Straka 60-1

Cameron Young 70-1

Adam Scott 70-1

Jason Day 75-1

Si Woo Kim 75-1

Harris English 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Will Zalatoris 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Denny McCarthy 90-1

Akshay Bhatia 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Stephan Jaeger 110-1

Mackenzie Hughes 120-1

Thomas Detry 120-1

Robert MacIntyre 120-1

Taylor Pendrith 120-1

Matthieu Pavon 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

Justin Rose 150-1

Ben Griffin 150-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Austin Eckroat 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 170-1

Rickie Fowler 170-1

Nick Dunlap 170-1

Adam Hadwin 170-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 170-1

Taylor Moore 200-1

Victor Perez 220-1

Webb Simpson 220-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

Nick Taylor 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Seamus Power 250-1

Lee Hodges 270-1

Davis Riley 270-1

Jake Knapp 270-1

Eric Cole 270-1

Cam Davis 270-1

Andrew Putnam 300-1

Emiliano Grillo 300-1

Adam Schenk 350-1

Brendon Todd 350-1

Chris Gotterup 400-1

Peter Malnati 600-1