The final signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is on tap this week, with the 2024 Travelers Championship set to get underway on Thursday at TPC River Highlands. In addition to being a signature event, this will also be no cut tournament, meaning the entire 2024 Travelers Championship field will play through the weekend. Scottie Scheffler, who has five outright wins this year, is the 4-1 betting favorite in the 2024 Travelers Championship odds. Other top contenders in the field include Xander Schauffele (15-2), Ludvig Aberg (16-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), Viktor Hovland (22-1), Patrick Cantlay (25-1), and Hideki Matsuyama (28-1). The total 2024 Travelers Championship purse is $20 million, with the winner's share listed as $3.6 million.

Should you back Scheffler this week even though he is coming off his worst performance of the season? Or would it make sense to target a longshot like Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, or Wyndham Clark?

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The Result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

His hot steak continued at the Players Championship, where McClure again recommended using Scheffler (if was still available) and Xander Schauffele. Both players were in contention until the end, with Scheffler coming out with the win and Schauffele finishing in second place. Then, at the Valspar Championship, McClure listed Cameron Young, who finished in second place, as his top OAD pick.

More recently, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, McClure recommended using 50-1 longshot Alex Noren in One and Done pools. Noren would go on to be in contention until the end, before finishing in third place, two strokes off the lead! And at the PGA Championship, McClure targeted Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, who finished in third and fourth places, respectively. He targeted Morikawa again at the Memorial Tournament, where Morikawa finished second.

Finally, at last week's U.S. Open, McClure's top two one and done picks were Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau finished in first place and McIlroy in second.

Top 2024 Travelers Championship One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week at TPC River Highlands is Collin Morikawa. The 27-year-old has been playing some of the best golf of his career as of late, with five top-10 finishes in his last eight starts. Morikawa is no stranger to finding success against elite fields and has two major championships on his career resume.

Morikawa is one of the best ball strikers in the world, and has the all around game that makes him a threat to win any tournament he enters. He is currently ranked sixth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.275), 11th in strokes gained (1.196), and 15th in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.539). McClure believes he will be in contention until the end at the Travelers Championship. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

